US Adds Israeli Firm NSO, Which Manufactures Pegasus Spyware, To Blacklist

The companies on this blacklist pose a threat to the national security of the United States.

The United States is raising the tone after the revelations about the spyware Pegasus. The US Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday (November 3) that it had added NSO Group, the Israeli company that manufactures the software, to its blacklist of companies banned because they pose a threat to US national security. .

NSO found itself exposed this summer after investigations published by a consortium of 17 international media outlets revealing that Pegasus allegedly allowed to spy on the numbers of journalists, politicians, activists or business leaders from different countries, including the president French Emmanuel Macron.

On November 1, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Emmanuel Macron of the Israeli company NSO behind the Pegasus software, a diplomatic source in Jerusalem told AFP. “The two leaders agreed that this issue must continue to be dealt with in a discreet and professional manner, and in the interests of transparency between the parties “, said this source.