Valneva raises 88 million euros to develop its vaccines

The Franco-Austrian laboratory announced this capital increase at the end of October.





Valneva issued more than 5 million new shares. (AFP / JUSTIN TALLIS)

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva announced on Wednesday November 3 that it had raised 88 million euros ($ 102 million) by issuing new shares on the French and American markets, an operation intended to finance the development of its vaccine candidates. After exercising the over-allotment option, Valneva issued 5.175 million new shares, including 354.060 at a price of 39.42 dollars in New York and more than 4.4 million at 17 euros in Paris.





The laboratory announced this capital increase at the end of October. At the time, this transaction was to enable it to issue 5.5 million new shares.

Financing your vaccine against Covid



This fundraising is intended to finance the development of several candidate vaccines, including that against Covid-19 for which Valneva reported “initial positive” results in the context of its phase 3 trials. These results had given new life to to the company’s stock on the Paris Stock Exchange, after a drop linked to the termination of a contract for 100 million doses of vaccine by the British government.

When announcing his plan to issue new shares, Valneva had specified that he wanted to dedicate $ 100 million to the development of the vaccine against Covid-19, 50 million to that against Lyme disease and 60 million to that against chikungunya. .