More

    Valneva: the new shares are delivered

    Business


    (AOF) – Valneva has announced the settlement and delivery of 5.175 million new shares issued on the occasion of its latest capital increase. The vaccine manufacturer recalls that the cumulative gross amount of the operation, before deduction of commissions, fees and expenses to be paid by the company, amounts to approximately 102 million dollars (88 million euros).

    AOF – LEARN MORE

    Boost for French pharmacy


    At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

    Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleUnited States authorizes vaccination of children aged 5 to 11
    Next articleMan Utd: Scholes annoyed by Pogba

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC