Valneva: the new shares are delivered

(AOF) – Valneva has announced the settlement and delivery of 5.175 million new shares issued on the occasion of its latest capital increase. The vaccine manufacturer recalls that the cumulative gross amount of the operation, before deduction of commissions, fees and expenses to be paid by the company, amounts to approximately 102 million dollars (88 million euros).

Boost for French pharmacy





At the end of a recent CSIS, the French authorities announced an unprecedented amount of credits (7 billion euros): 1.5 billion for university hospital research, 2 billion for investment in health via bpi France , 1.5 billion in aid for the relocation of industrial projects, and 2 billion to strengthen investment in three sectors of the future (bioproduction, digital medicine, and pandemic preparedness). In addition, the annual growth in drug expenses reimbursed by Medicare will be 2.4%, which should generate at least 0.5% growth in laboratory turnover,

Above all, the normal drug marketing procedure will be accelerated (up to 500 days saved) if the actual benefit is sufficient.