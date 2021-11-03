Video comparison – DS 4 vs Mercedes Class A: in the big leagues

The time has come for DS to confirm. The young French brand is not at its best with a still reduced range of cars which includes only 3 models (DS7 Crossback, DS3 Crossback and DS9). The manufacturer sees the arrival today of a reinforcement of weight. The new generation of DS4. The compact sedan has put all the chances on its side to generate volume and finally take off the premium label of the Stellantis group.















The French manufacturer returns to the historic segment of compact sedans with the new generation of DS4. But this time around DS seems to almost calm things down compared to its previous styling productions.











The new compact has a sober but still original design punctuated by a few singular details such as flush door handles, Z-shaped daytime running lights or a very elaborate rear part. The chapter of style can be decisive in the face of a Class A with a more classic look but is well rejuvenated in 2017 by the brand with the star. The German shows less relief but its sharp gaze still appeals to customers. The restyled version is also in the starting blocks since it will be presented in the coming weeks.

Interior: originality or techno











Inside, the distinct philosophy of these two models is more obvious. The massive French dashboard is particularly enveloping and overflows on the doors, which accommodate the side vents, and finally the integrated window regulator controls placed on the doors. DS claims French luxury using noble materials such as leather, alcantara, wood or aluminum. It is above all the realization of the materials that makes the difference, like the upholstery in the style of a watch strap, the presence of pearl point as well as the guilloche, a decorative technique of aluminum. Mercedes also takes care of the occupants but the star firm is a bit below with a slightly less neat presentation and some hard plastics on the lower parts.











The dashboard of the DS 4 is massive, very qualitative and is distinguished by the presence of the Smart Touch, a lower 5 " screen used to write a destination for example or to control several shortcuts of the 10-inch multimedia screen. The latter is certainly more efficient than before but does not reach the power of the MBUX system present on board the Class A. The compact of the star hits the mark with its double slab of 10.25. Totally configurable, it multiplies the possibilities of customization with a left part controllable by a pad positioned on the left on the steering wheel while the tactile multimedia can also be controlled by a pad located on the steering wheel, or on the central console. The installation of this slab has direct repercussions on the design of the Mercedes, less massive but above all more modern with in particular its circular ventilation nozzles. The technology on board the DS 4 is present with a large head-up display to support the central screen but it is the instrumentation of only 7 inches that disappoints.





Practical aspects: a more connected Class A











The DS4 and the Class A display identical measurements with a length of 4.40 m. On the other hand, the DS is wider (1.83 m against 1.80 m) and higher (1.47 m against 1.40 m). In both cases, the knee room at the rear is in the middle of the category, nothing more, and the very aesthetic roof drop of the DS4 is a little oppressive when seen from the inside for the big guys.











In terms of trunk space, the 390 liters offered by this plug-in hybrid version are a respectable figure compared to the 370 liters offered by the Mercedes Class A. In both cases, the storage under the floor has been sacrificed in favor of the integration of the batteries, which means that there is no specific storage for the charging cables.











Regarding recharging, both are equipped as standard with a 7.4 kW on-board charger which can fill the latter with electrons in 1h45 on a Wallbox and around 6 hours on a domestic socket. Unlike, the Mercedes is able to accept a direct current recharge (24 kW) which makes it possible to recover 80% in 25 minutes, which the DS4 does not offer. The A-Class wins the chapter with a short head thanks to its rapid recharging capability.

Equipment: balanced

One of the strengths of the DS is its endowment. It offers equipment usually reserved for the upper segment such as night vision or automatic suspension working in conjunction with a camera. The French starts at € 39,290 in its plug-in hybrid version against € 41,599 for the German.











The price / equipment ratio is balanced when we climb in finish because to take advantage of the same endowment as the DS, Mercedes requires going through the option box as is the case here for this progressive Line finish invoiced 44 399 € facing a DS 4 Rivoli billed at € 48,100. To reach the level of the French, it will be necessary to invest check the options driving assistance pack (€ 1,800), MBUX system with head-up display (€ 1,400), heated seats (€ 400), keyless go (500 €). In the end, the price / equipment ratio between the two competitors is very close.

Budget: a more economical Mercedes

The price of the DS4 is higher than that of the Class A by around 3,700 €. A difficult gap to bridge especially since the French has an official mixed consumption (WLTP) slightly higher of 1.3 l / 100 km against 1 l / 100 km for the Class A. In addition, its thermal engine is equipped with a timing belt, expensive to replace while that of the Class A has a chain that does not require replacement. Finally, the Mercedes Class A benefits from a better coast which will make its resale easier and at a better price on the second-hand market. The Mercedes Class A wins the budget part.