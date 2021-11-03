More

    VIDEO – In Dallas, QAnon supporters await return of late son of John F. Kennedy

    UNITED STATES – Dozens of QAnon followers have gathered in Dallas, the city of John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s assassination in 1963, in hopes that his son, who died in 1999, will return to support Donald Trump.

    Even experts on the movement in the US media were taken aback by the crowds in attendance. Hundreds of followers of the QAnon conspiratorial sect gathered Tuesday afternoon in downtown Dallas, near the location where US President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. According to reports that have been around for several weeks, relayed on social networks, his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., was to reappear on Tuesday, 22 years after his death, in 1999 in a plane crash.

    For some proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, he would not have actually died, but would be living in hiding. According to the whimsical article from which the rumor originated, written by a QAnon supporter account, the return of John F. Kennedy Jr. was aimed at reinstating Donald Trump as president.

    The QAnon conspiracy theory is indeed centered around an allegiance to Donald Trump. His supporters believe he must dismantle an obscure “deep state”, which they say includes a wide range of figures, including left-wing politicians and celebrities accused, among others, of pedophilia.

    Some followers of what is described as a “sect” were in the ranks of the Capitol uprising on January 6. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has repeatedly warned against the risks of violent acts by pro-QAnon.

    The rain blamed

    Unsurprisingly, John F. Kennedy Jr. did not appear on Tuesday. After a few hours of waiting on a hill by the side of a road, the crowd gradually dispersed in the rain.

    According to the American magazine Forbes, some of the supporters present believed that the weather had prevented the miracle. Others continued to believe it, hoping for a comeback with great fanfare at a Rolling Stones concert, scheduled that night in Dallas.

