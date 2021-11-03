The recipe is now known and it is spreading. An SUV is equipped more and more often with a smaller cut brother. And in the Volkswagen group, it is applied brand after brand for its large electric models. After the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback and the Skoda Enyaq Coupé, it is quite naturally the turn of the VW ID4 to see itself thus declined. On the menu, we use the same exterior and interior ingredients, with a few details, but also the same engines.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video presentation – Volkswagen ID.5: an ID.4 coupe without the drawbacks of a coupe

Obviously, the big difference between the ID4 and this new ID5 lies in its rear part, which is much more horizontal from the second upright than on the coupe version. A new design that allows the car’s CX to drop slightly from 0.28 to 0.26. This coupé is also enriched with a new fin at the base of the bezel which the classic model does not have. By adding redesigned shields to the rear as well as to the front, and black plastic wheel arches, we get a rather well-proportioned ID5, and better drawn, will dare gossip, than the SUV from which it is derived.







Inside, nothing changes. the dashboard remains that, rather minimalist, of the ID4, with its large central screen close to that of the Golf 8 and the small digital panel facing the driver. The manageable equipment from these screens and on the steering wheel is, as on the ID4, fully comprehensive. A good old directory would not be enough to compile them all, but between the detection of pedestrians and various driving aids, note the presence of a head-up display in augmented reality (as on the ID4). This system indicates, for example, the lane to be taken in a roundabout at the very spot where the driver can distinguish it in his windshield. Having tested it on a Mercedes S-Class, which has a similar system, it is not bothersome for the sight, nor too intrusive for the driver.







But a question torments all those who hesitate between a traditional SUV and its coupe version: “do you have to measure 1m12 to sit in the back?” The answer is no and take 1.5 cm, namely the minimal difference in height between the ID4 and the ID5, in favor of the former obviously. There remains a slight disadvantage to the detriment of the coupe: access to the rear is a little less easy, inclined roof requires. No need to have a contortionist’s CV to access the bench where the legroom is also royal.





Only the most powerful battery will be available

Who says cut, generally says move upmarket. And in fact, if the ID5 keeps the MEB platform of the ID4, it abandons the latter’s small battery. Goodbye to the 52 kWh model, and hello to the 77 kWh, the only one available on all models of the coupe. This does not prevent it from being offered in several powers. In the basic version, called pro, instead of the 128 kW (174hp) engine, instead of the 170hp available on the ID4 with the small battery. A little more powerful, the pro performance version is equipped with a block of 150 kW and 204 hp. Exit, therefore, the small 148 hp engine of the ID4. The range is logically headed by the GTX, the sporty version.







Unlike the ID4 which had to wait a few months, this ID5 is entitled to its GTX version from its launch. And it benefits from the same technical specifications as its big brother: two engines which together deliver 299hp. On paper, the machine is supposed to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds But it will be limited to 180 km / h, just to keep it a little autonomy, which it displays at 480 km, against 520, at most for the other versions. C’est ID5 respects the house proverb: to live happily, let’s live hidden. Since a GTI is visually little different from a Golf, so must be a GTX. 21-inch rims, GTX logos on the profile and at the rear, red stitching in the upholstery, on the dashboard, on the storm doors and a GTX lettering in the backrests of the front seats: this is everything that visually distinguishes the sporty ID5 from its basic version.











Positioned more upscale than the ID4, this ID5, in sum its GTX version will be more expensive than the classic version. The 39,370 euros for the basic ID4, and the 52,450 euros for the sports car should therefore be exceeded. Of how many ? Response in a few months, during the testing and launch of this coupe, in spring 2020.