Volkswagen unveils new ID.5 electric coupe SUV

In the not so distant past, Volkswagen had announced that it would be possible to offer a compact electric car in the medium term at the price of a “Golf diesel”, ie a little over € 25,000.. For now, we are not there: the ID.3 remains even more expensive and the range rather extends upwards since after the ID.4, it is the turn of the ID. 5 to see the light of day. For the little ID.2, we will therefore have to wait a little longer …

The SUV, we do not “cut”

Riding on the emerging fashion of the “coupe” SUV, the Wolfsburg firm therefore presents its ID.5, which is, neither more nor less, than an ID.4 with the lowered pavilion. It is therefore on the rear that the main differences bear since if the light strip turns out to be identical, the ID.5 inaugurates on the top of its rag a floating spoiler supposed to accentuate its sporting temperament. We will let you judge …

In terms of size, it’s status quo: the ID.5 barely claims a little extra centimeter in length compared to an ID.4. On the other hand, with 1.61 m high, the newcomer is a little lower than his matrix (1.63 m). This does not prevent it from claiming a boot volume greater than the ID.4 with 549 dm3 under the shelf. A good point when we know that SUV coupes generally offer less space on board.

Inside, the layout will not confuse those used to the latest VW production. The cockpit with the small 5.3-inch digital instrumentation is controlled by touch buttons on the steering wheel. The 10-inch central screen (12-inch optional with the “Plus” infotainment pack) combines multimedia functions, but also comfort settings such as air conditioning. Note all the same the presence of a head-up display with “augmented reality” in the windshield.





Already known engines

Under this raised and family-friendly coupe dress hides a well-known powertrain, namely that of ID.4. The entry-level ID.5 Pro has a single rear engine with 174 hp and 310 Nm. The Pro Performance variant brings the power to 204 hp, but it will be necessary to switch to the “sporty” GTX to benefit from a motor on the front axle, four-wheel drive, 299 hp peak and more than 460 Nm of torque. The ID.5 GTX, the fastest in the range, thus crosses 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds. We remain very far from the performance of a Golf R, but the sportiness of GTX models is a very relative notion.

On the battery side, only the 77 kWh pack is offered. It would give the right to 490 km of autonomy in ID.5 GTX and up to 520 km in “classic” ID.5. Note, however, that Volkswagen guarantees 70% battery capacity after 8 years or 160,000 km : it is much less than what is announced by Toyota on its electric SUV bZ4X.

Finally, the ID.5 has an 11 kW AC charger on board and can accept up to 135 kW in direct current. Above all, the German has two-way charging technology, which allows it in particular to release a few ions into the electrical network when it is connected to the home..