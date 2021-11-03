Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 (2021): What’s the cheapest of Volvo’s plug-in hybrids?

In short Plug-in hybrid SUV From 49,650 € Up to 46 km of electric autonomy

The 2018 car of the year continues its little path discreetly but gradually nibbles market share. In an open war against the usual German premium trio, the Swedish SUV has indeed won some battles since, in France, it has been selling better since the start of the year than the BMW X1 and Mercedes GLA, the Audi Q3 keeping one step ahead.

One of the strengths of the XC40 lies under its hood: Volvo has a clear desire to keep it up to date and this involves electrifying its engines to the card. Microhybrid, plug-in hybrid or 100% electric, there is something for everyone, just to forget the bitter one of the penalties which the few remaining purely thermal versions suffer: up to 5,404 € in 2021 for the T2 of only 129 ch, € 7,086 in 2022!











And the cheapest of the non-malussed XC40s, you have it in front of you, it is the Recharge T4. The logical little brother of the Recharge T5 masterfully tried by Stéphane Schlesinger last year, it carries a similar gasoline / electric tandem: a 3-cylinder 1.5 turbo and an electric motor of 82 hp and 160 Nm powered by a lithium battery. -ion ​​of 10.7 kWh. The difference with the T5? Here, the three-legged is in its T2 version and outputs 129 hp and 245 Nm, a total of 211 hp, against 265 hp for its big brother. Everything is sent through the front wheels alone via a seven-speed DCT dual-clutch gearbox.







When you sit on board, you find the same desire to do things differently than on the outside: the finish and the choice of materials have nothing to envy the Germans but the presentation differs widely, with in particular a layout vertical many elements such as the vents or the screen as well as an astonishing crystal gear selector. The seats are particularly enveloping and comfortable, bordering on deserving their seats in a sports car when you add the steering wheel to the thick rim and ample adjustments. For the rear passengers, certain parts of their body are more advantaged than others: the knees are at the party with room to spare, the hindquarters much less with an excessive firmness of the bench. For the trunk, it is also mixed with 452 liters of cargo volume offered in a five-seater configuration when the best in the segment in the field are above the 500.















When starting up, several modes are available to you including Pure (100% electric) and hybrid, but, in both cases, the system will start by draining the battery to its minimum threshold before switching to simple hybrid, such as for most equivalent models. Volvo announces between 41 and 46 km of autonomy without emissions, which is not much in 2021 and directly related to the low capacity of the battery, that, for example, of the Mercedes GLA 250e being 50% more important! In fact and without paying attention, it will even be necessary to settle for more than 35 km. By using B mode increasing regeneration when lifting the foot and with sparing use of the right pedal, the standard can however be reached and if you get your best eco-driving with a hypermiling tendency by rolling up your sleeves, you can even achieve like us 55.8 km, a figure that many competitors, the one with the star in the lead, without causing the slightest drop of perspiration on the forehead of their driver. Who says small battery, however, says short recharging time even if the recharging power is limited to 3.7 kW, with only three hours to wait.











An unimpressive introduction therefore but, fortunately for the XC40, many other aspects are, starting with the smoothness and the absolute discretion of its mechanics, even if 8.5 s at 0 to 100 km / h nothing shy. Impossible, without looking at the instrumentation and whether in terms of noise, vibration or pedal feel, to know if we are on the electric or the thermal as the latter is well encapsulated. The same goes for the gearbox which sheds its reports without the slightest jerk as a CVT could do. For its part, consumption with the battery at its minimum capacity – and therefore with operation in simple hybrid – is controlled, with 6.1 l / 100 km of average observed as well. As for the suspensions, the Volvo is typical comfort and maybe even a little too much since the grip of roll is sensitive but not as much as the pitch, with a muzzle which plunges excessively forward at the slightest braking hardly supported.

Displayed from € 49,650 with a flattering price / equipment ratio, the Volvo XC40 Recharge T4 is in the middle of the category, almost on a par with the Mercedes GLA 250e, but posting € 3,000 above the Audi Q3 45 TFSIe and BMW X1 Xdrive25e.