Washington Post makes new revelations about assault on Capitol Hill

A long Washington Post investigation sheds new light on the Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill.

“The siege of the Capitol on January 6 was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event.” A monumental investigation of Washington post lifts the veil on many elements that occurred before, during and after the attack on the United States Congress of January 6, after the defeat of Donald Trump in the presidential election.

That day, several hundred activists in favor of the ousted president assaulted the Capitol as the elected representatives of the Senate and the House certified the victory of Joe Biden. Five people died and nearly 140 police officers were injured.

For five months, more than 60 journalists from the Washington post went through thousands of pages of documents and conducted over 230 interviews. They reveal that while the world may have been surprised by the onslaught of January 6, the beginnings of the insurgency had been spotted on many levels. The investigation also sheds light on shortcomings in the security services and the inaction, even the complicity, of the Trump camp.

Threats ignored by the FBI

From the spring of 2020, Donald Trump launched countless attacks on the integrity of the voting system in the country. According to Washington post, it was these doubts he cultivated for a long time, added to the questioning of the outcome of the November 3 election, that led to the January 6 attack.

Several weeks before the fateful date, the FBI, the main federal domestic intelligence service, received numerous warnings. Alerts have been issued by local officials, informants, social media companies, former national security officials, researchers or lawmakers.

However, the FBI felt that this information was not credible or realistic. The investigation shows, in this regard, that the agency received a note on December 20, 2020 explaining that Trump supporters were plotting attacks online against Washington lawmakers, including Senator Mitt Romney.

The informant also claims that the activists were discussing how to bring weapons into the capital. In the words of Washington post, it is “one of the biggest security failures in the history of the country”.

Concerns at the highest level

The lengthy investigation also reveals that the Pentagon had strong fears about the risk of widespread violence in the context surrounding the election. The Defense Department feared Donald Trump would use military forces to stay in power. Faced with the threat, senior Pentagon officials have thus put in place safeguards against the deployment of the National Guard. It is in particular this situation which contributed to the delay in the mobilization of the soldiers during the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

US defense chiefs weren’t the only ones worried. Forty-eight hours before the attack, the country’s Homeland Security intelligence chief Donell Harvin called on the Washington Department of Health to prepare for a mass accident.

“Empty the emergency room and fill your blood banks,” Donell Harvin urged on January 4.

Security breaches

The investigation of Washington post also highlights notable failures. Within the Capitol Police Department, it had been known for weeks that the threats were serious. By January 3, it was clear that supporters of Donald Trump would do anything to overthrow the election and that “Congress itself” would be the target. However, poor communication and a lack of organization prevented information from reaching decision-makers.





On the day of the assault, signs of escalating violence were clearly visible. In the morning, clashes between pro-Trump activists and police took place elsewhere in the US capital. In addition, the study of Washington post shows that piles of bags had been left by them at several strategic points around the Capitol. A phenomenon which the security forces knew upstream that it could be the sign of the presence of concealed weapons, estimates the newspaper.

Donald Trump’s three hours of inaction

In the early afternoon, on January 6, Donald Trump gave a meeting behind the White House. He calls on the crowd to march on the Capitol, asking his supporters to “fight for all [leurs] strengths. ”He also adds:“ You will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. ”According to the Washington post, after this speech, the president locks himself in the dining room of the White House.

Shortly after, hostilities began. However, Donald Trump does not react. And this for more than three hours. 187 minutes very precisely. The ousted president stands in front of his television set, watching his supporters invade the Capitol on his behalf.

Meanwhile, the senators are barricaded inside the building. Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives, calls Donald Trump to ask him to react, but the president remains inert.

Pressures on Mike Pence

On January 6, the Capitol hosts the ceremony where representatives of the House and Senate certify the results of the presidential election. It is Mike Pence, the loyal vice-president of Donald Trump, who is responsible for chairing it. The investigation reveals the extent of pressure the latter received to ensure that the results were rejected.

The pressures go back to long before the assault on the Capitol. However, even as Mike Pence hides in the basement of the building with his daughter, wife and advisor, Camp Trump is stepping up threats. The vice-president continues to receive messages accusing him of being at the origin of the violence because he did not wish to block the validation of the victory of Joe Biden.

This is when Donald Trump tweets: “Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution”, thus completely disavowing his vice-president.

After the attack

The long investigation of the American daily ends with a chapter revealing the consequences of the January 6 attack. Journalists explain that the questioning of the election continued directly after the assault. She has even become the driving force of a large fringe of the Republican Party. Election officials in at least 17 states have collectively received hundreds of threats since January 6, mostly in the six states where Donald Trump has focused his attacks on election results.

Finally, the investigation sheds light on the repercussions of this event on the protagonists, in particular the police. Many members of the Capitol Police suffered serious physical injuries. In addition, some suffer from nightmares and strong anxiety. “Normality has disappeared”, summarizes Carneysha Mendoza, a police officer injured on January 6.