Washington, Tehran give conflicting versions of incident in Arabian Sea

Iran said on Wednesday it had prevented the seizure by the US Navy of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Arabian Sea. Washington categorically rejects Tehran’s version.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards assured Wednesday (November 3) that they recently thwarted an attempt by the US Navy to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Arabian Sea. A version disputed by the United States.

According to the ideological army of the Islamic Republic, the incident, the exact date of which has not been specified, took place in several stages.

“The United States first stopped a tanker exporting Iranian oil and transferred its cargo to another tanker,” she said on her Sepanews website.

Then, in a second step, “the Navy of the Guardians of the Revolution, supported by its air force, captured” the other tanker, according to the same source.

>> To read also: “Israel-Iran: the escalation of the ‘maritime shadow war'”

“US forces tried again to block the tanker containing the stolen oil using several helicopters and a warship, but again failed to retake it,” the same source said.





The tanker on which the oil was “docked on the morning of October 25 in the (Iranian) port of Bandar Abbas” in the south of the country, continue the Revolutionary Guards.

“We were ordered not to intervene”

The Pentagon has called this version of events “inaccurate and false.”

The incident took place last week, a US Department of Defense official told AFP on condition of anonymity. “We saw the Iranian forces surround the ship, board and seize it, before taking it into Iranian waters,” he said.

The US Navy did not attempt to seize the tanker, the official said. “We had been ordered to observe closely and not to intervene.”

Iran’s Fars News agency tweeted images showing a helicopter landing on the deck of the Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker Sothys, and masked and armed fighters taking control. Soon after, a Revolutionary Guard speedboat docked the ship and other fighters boarded.

Iranian footage also shows two nearby US destroyers: USS Murphy and USS The Sullivans. On board, American soldiers monitor the scene through binoculars.

The US Navy did not release a visual document, but the Pentagon official confirmed that two US warships observed the seizure of the tanker, assisted by helicopter aerial cover.

Iran and the United States severed diplomatic relations in 1980, a few months after the start of a hostage-taking by Islamist students at the American embassy in Tehran, including the 42e birthday falls on Thursday.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated since Washington’s 2018 withdrawal from a nuclear deal between Iran and six powers, followed by the reinstatement of heavy US sanctions against Iran.

In 2019, mysterious attacks on ships in the Gulf region, a downed drone and seized tankers raised fears of an escalation between Tehran and Washington.

With AFP