In November, the mustache is back in fashion. This month is Movember, an awareness campaign on male diseases, inspired by the pink October model, which aims to provide information on breast cancer screening. According to the League Against Cancer, more than 200,000 men are affected by cancer each year. They were 204,600 men in 2018, for 177,400 women.
The most common cancer remains that of the prostate.
Where does Movember come from?
The initiative was born in Australia, in 2003, when two friends set themselves the challenge of finding 30 men ready to grow a mustache, after realizing that men were less attentive to their health than women. The Movember foundation is then created and the funds are donated to the Prostate cancer foundation of Australia. Little by little, the movement is spreading and establishing itself in several countries, including France in 2012.
What is Movember?
The aim is to “change the face of men’s health”. Men are advised to shave completely at the beginning of the month and then grow a mustache for 30 days. Participants can register on the foundation’s website and then share the evolution of their mustache on social media, the mobile app or the Movember website.
The other goal of Movember is to promote physical activity as a way to protect one’s health. Men or women can commit to running a 60 km walk during the month of November. “60 km for the 60 men we lose to suicide per hour around the world,” says the Movember foundation.
For what causes?
“Prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention – we are tackling all of these topics,” says the Movember Foundation. Its objective is to reduce by 2030 “by 25% the number of men who die prematurely”. Because the Foundation noted that “in the world, men live on average six years less than women” and that “three suicides out of four are committed by men”.
What result?
The Movember Foundation funds several local and national programs. It indicates on its site to have funded “more than 1250 projects around men’s health in the world” and to have collected “877 million euros for men’s health” since 2003. In 2020, the foundation obtained 83.4 million euros among 20 countries. 394,650 people participated in Movember in 2020.