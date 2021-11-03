what is Movember?

In November, the mustache is back in fashion. This month is Movember, an awareness campaign on male diseases, inspired by the pink October model, which aims to provide information on breast cancer screening. According to the League Against Cancer, more than 200,000 men are affected by cancer each year. They were 204,600 men in 2018, for 177,400 women.

The most common cancer remains that of the prostate.

Where does Movember come from?

The initiative was born in Australia, in 2003, when two friends set themselves the challenge of finding 30 men ready to grow a mustache, after realizing that men were less attentive to their health than women. The Movember foundation is then created and the funds are donated to the Prostate cancer foundation of Australia. Little by little, the movement is spreading and establishing itself in several countries, including France in 2012.