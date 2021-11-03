What is the “Pfizergate”, implicating a subcontractor of the laboratory in charge of clinical trials for the anti-Covid vaccine? – Release

A Pfizer subcontractor, responsible for three of the 153 sites where clinical trials of the anti-Covid vaccine were conducted, is accused of multiple negligence by a former employee. Alerted in 2020, Pfizer nevertheless continued to collaborate with the company.

Your question relates to an article, published on November 2 by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which relays a testimony relating to “Bad practices of a research company” to which part of the clinical trials of Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine were subcontracted.





This company is the Ventavia Research Group. Created in 2013, it presents itself on its site as a network of “Private investigation sites”, spread over nine cities in Texas, and managed “By qualified physicians, certified clinical research coordinators and recruitment specialists”. The Ventavia group boasts in particular “To excel” in clinical trials involving healthy patients.

Problem: according to the article published by the British Medical Journal, The “excellence” that Ventavia prides itself on would be quite relative.

During the second half of 2020, the BNT162b2 vaccine (subsequently marketed under the name Comirnaty) underwent clinical evaluation at 153 sites. Three of these sites were managed by Ventavia (1). Brook Jackson, engaged …