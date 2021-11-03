What is the “Pfizergate”, implicating a subcontractor of the laboratory in charge of clinical trials for the anti-Covid vaccine? – Release

A Pfizer subcontractor, responsible for three of the 153 sites where clinical trials of the anti-Covid vaccine were conducted, is accused of multiple negligence by a former employee. Alerted in 2020, Pfizer nevertheless continued to collaborate with the company.

Question asked on 11/02/2021.

Your question relates to an article, published on November 2 by the British Medical Journal (BMJ), which relays a testimony relating to “Bad practices of a research company” to which part of the clinical trials of Pfizer-BioNTech’s anti-Covid vaccine were subcontracted.

This company is the Ventavia Research Group. Created in 2013, it presents itself on its site as a network of “Private investigation sites”, spread over nine cities in Texas, and managed “By qualified physicians, certified clinical research coordinators and recruitment specialists”. The Ventavia group boasts in particular “To excel” in clinical trials involving healthy patients.

Problem: according to the article published by the British Medical Journal, The “excellence” that Ventavia prides itself on would be quite relative.

During the second half of 2020, the BNT162b2 vaccine (subsequently marketed under the name Comirnaty) underwent clinical evaluation at 153 sites. Three of these sites were managed by Ventavia (1). Brook Jackson, hired in September 2020 to coordinate part of the group’s establishments, explains that he observed multiple anomalies upon arrival, ranging from delays in monitoring adverse reactions to negligence in the conduct of the protocol intended to guarantee the quality of the data. collected.

After reporting “Many times” These problems to his employer, Brook Jackson filed a report with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “The same day” – two weeks after joining the group – she was reportedly dismissed.

The ex-employee communicated to the BMJ “Dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails” which illustrate the amateurism of the subcontractor.

Remember that in order to assess its safety and effectiveness, the vaccine tested must be administered to half of the volunteers, the other half receiving a placebo. The experiment must also be carried out “double blind” (that is to say that neither the patients nor the personnel in charge of the injections knew the contents of the syringes used) in order to avoid influencing the behavior of the participants, and therefore ensure the reliability of the results. However, according to Jackson’s testimony, the pockets containing the doses of real vaccines, which specified the identification number of the beneficiaries, were left behind rather than being methodically hidden from view of the staff. Besides, “The forms confirming the allocation of drugs were left in the participants’ files”, and therefore also accessible to staff. The problem would have lasted “Two months after the start of the recruitment of the trial”, while around 1,000 participants were already registered. Instructions were eventually given to remove this sensitive information from the files.





In the email she sent to the FDA on September 25, Jackson lists various problems she has witnessed: participants not being monitored by clinical staff after the injection, vaccines not being kept at the correct temperature, mislabelled samples… In the article by BMJ, other elements are also mentioned, such as delays in reporting the adverse effects observed during the trial (dozens of reports – including some “serious” symptoms – were reported more than three days late, instead of the 24 hours scheduled by the trial sponsor). Finally, an email dated August 2020 would suggest that at least one employee would have been “Verbally reprimanded” by a Ventavia executive “For modifying data” – without further details being given on this event.

Assuming that the dysfunctions and misconduct denounced in the article are confined to the only three Ventavia sites, their possible consequences on the overall quality of the clinical trial would probably be limited. The consistency of the trial results with those obtained in the competing clinical trial conducted by Moderna, or the “real life” results, seems rather reassuring on this point. Brook Jackson’s testimony does not establish that the trial blind was in fact broken, but only that elementary precautions against this source of fraud were neglected by Ventavia.

However, it is clear that Brook Jackson’s report was not taken seriously by the FDA. A few days after her dismissal, she allegedly received a call from an inspector at the agency “To discuss his report”, but would not have subsequently “Nothing more heard on this subject”. A document released at the end of August 2021 by the FDA shows that only nine sites participating in the trial were inspected by the agency during the previous year, none of them belonging to Ventavia.

On social networks, many detractors of the anti-Covid vaccination estimated that the article in BMJ initiated a “Pfizergate”, deploring that the vaccine was authorized without all guarantees on the integrity of the trials having been given.

Solicited by CheckNews on the reasons which led him to abandon this testimony, the US agency explained that it “Could not, for the moment, make additional comments in this ongoing affair”. However, the FDA assures “Have full confidence in the data that was used to support the authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and the approval of the Comirnaty”.

the BMJ also relays the testimony of another Ventavia employee according to whom, “Shortly after Jackson’s dismissal, Pfizer was made aware of problems at Ventavia regarding the vaccine trial,” specifying “That an audit has taken place”.

The author of the article notes, however, that after these events, Pfizer had four other clinical trials carried out by this same subcontractor (the Covid-19 vaccine in children and young adults, in pregnant women, a trial on a third dose, as well as a trial for the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine). Solicited by CheckNews, Pfizer had not yet commented on this point at the time of this article’s posting.

(1) 131 sites in the United States and 22 outside the territory. Currently, 166 sites are identified as involved in the clinical trial of the vaccine.