when Mbappé’s transfer to Leipzig was “almost complete”

RB Leipzig had started discussions to hire Kylian Mbappé when he was playing at the AS Monaco training center. This had not been done and the French will meet the Germans in the shoes of an opponent, this Wednesday with PSG in the Champions League (9 p.m., on RMC Sport 1).

For a little over a year, the paths of Kylian Mbappé and RB Leipzig have frequently crossed in the Champions League. Three times precisely between the half in August 2020, the return match of last season (he was forfeited in the first leg) and the one played at the Parc des Princes two weeks ago. The fourth will be for this Wednesday evening on the occasion of the match between the German team and PSG (9 p.m., on RMC Sport 1) in the Champions League).

The fate between the two parties was almost even more intimately linked. Ralf Rangnick, former club sports director of the Red Bull group, told L’Equipe that he almost convinced the striker and his clan to join eastern Germany.

It was during the 2014-2015 season when the very young Mbappé was playing in Monaco and Leipzig was in the second division. Rangnick, now responsible for sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, had made the trip to Bondy to meet the Mbappé family and the contact would have gone well.

“The case was almost closed”, assures Rangnick

“The case was almost completed, assures Rangnick. The only concern is that we were looking for a trainer in Leipzig in January 2015 and that we did not know who to entrust this post to permanently. Wilfrid Mbappé (the Kylian’s father, editor’s note) told me that if I had to become the coach myself, he would entrust me with his son with his eyes closed. But I couldn’t make him that promise at that time. I took this post six months later and Kylian had since signed up with Monaco. “

Gérard Houllier, then advisor in the Red Bull group, had tried to influence the decision of the young striker. Mbappé was already at the ASM as a candidate. He had signed his first professional contract in March 2016 with the ASM after long months of negotiations and despite many courtiers. Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG had tried to snatch the signature of the prodigy.