Where did the stain on her daughter Leewane’s face come from?

Jessica Thivenin: Leewane has a spot on the forehead

We know: influencers earn their living with product placements. Except that Internet users are more and more demanding on this subject. So as soon as there is a failure, they jump at the opportunity to swing! Like last October 29, when Jessica Thivenin posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a vacuum cleaner! She obviously praised the merits of it: “I can’t do without my new @roborockglobal vacuum cleaner. It is an essential time saving especially with children. When Maylone spills her juices or drops her cake crumbs all over me. And I’m not even telling you about the dogs! Its power is that it has a dual simultaneous function to clean and suck up dirt and liquids.

And I don’t even have to get my hands dirty to clean the mop anymore since it has an automatic cleaning function, you just have to empty the sewer box. It’s great ! “, wrote in legend the one whose relationship with Julien and Manon Tanti has evolved.





For Internet users, this is too much! And for good reason, according to them, the one who spoke about her post pregnancy body does not clean her house. In comments, we could therefore read: “We will all believe that she is vacuuming yes yes”, “But like she does the housework”, “Like she is the one who cleans her house!” She is excellent this one ”. If Jessica is talking about her this time it’s about her daughter Leewane.

Where did the stain on Leewane’s face come from?

And for good reason, since birth Maylone’s little sister has had a red spot on her face. It is mainly localized at the level of the forehead. It did not take more to arouse the curiosity of its subscribers. Many hastened to send a message to Jessica to find out where this famous stain came from.

Therefore, Jessica who likes to confide in her community, said more about it. “So the stain my daughter has on her forehead and under her nose is a stain that will go away, it’s called an angioma ! It’s just a small spot that happens at birth ”, she confided. You should know that and the Marseillaise, and her Maylone also had this task. None of them has kept the slightest stain.

Present from birth, angioma presents as a small pink spot on the infant’s face. She blushes when he makes an effort, takes her bottle or cries. This does not require any special treatment since, in the majority of cases, it disappears spontaneously.

