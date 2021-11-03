Which electric car for 100 €?

Two pieces of information collided last week. First, the much criticized statement of the Minister of Housing, Emmanuelle Wargon concerning the single-family house, “Model of urbanization which depends on the car (…), ecological, economic and social nonsense (which) leads us to a dead end. “

Then was announced by the government a premium of 100 € supposed to cushion the rise in energy prices which most strongly affects those who live in … single-family homes.

I’m not going to make friends with this (mood) ticket, but this (inflation) check that will be paid to 38 million French people shocks me.

A garden and no next door neighbor, see what happens …

Too low with too many beneficiaries, this watering will cost nearly four billion for almost no effect on the budget of those who no longer know how to face the joint increases in gas, electricity and fuels.

The government claims to have wanted to avoid delays and complexities by considering only income. However, with the information coming back from the tax authorities, employers and family allowance funds, it would not have been very complicated to help in a more substantial way – and less expensive for public finances – the real “needy”, the small and medium incomes who live far from their work, without public transport.

Basically the famous profile of the yellow vest to which the Minister of Housing made a barely veiled allusion and which it is fashionable to say that he put himself in the wet for having gone to live far from the big cities in a house that was necessarily poorly insulated in front of which he had to park two cars for family travel.

Obviously, this has nothing to do with real estate speculation which makes metropolises, like now medium-sized towns, unaffordable. Nor with the scuttling of our industry and the resulting pauperization of the working classes. What do you want, these people wanted a garden and no next door neighbor, and see what happens to them …

What don’t they buy from HQE apartments and Tesla?

Gasoline from cars like oats from horses

They will get there, but not right away. When and how, that is the question. If it seems established that in 2035, 2040 at the latest, except surprise, it will only sell new electric cars, there will remain on that date millions of thermals in circulation. How will the gradual abandonment of the internal combustion engine take place in practice?





At this point, one is tempted to recall the conversion to the petrol engine by remembering that it was neither fast nor irresistible. Between animal traction and the advent of the car for all, there was above all and for a long time – a good half a century – bicycles and trains, even those on and in which they want us to climb again.







In the countryside and in the city, the one who in the fifties and sixties still held the reins did not do so for the love of the smell of dung and the clacking of hooves on the pavement or for affection for the equine. Economically, it was laborious.

Likewise, the last to drive thermals will not do so for the smell of gasoline, the hum of the engine or out of passion for the work of Beau de Rochas.

Concretely, how will those who today never spend more than € 2 or € 3,000 on cars with four or five technical checks on the registration card and six digits on the meter access the wattures? Will they be forced by an increasing difficulty to obtain fuel, just as it became complicated to obtain oats cheaply in the cities. Because they will no longer easily find parts and skills to maintain and repair their smoking? Because they will be denied access to cities?

For all these reasons, no doubt, but first of all, as the new converts already today, by pure economic calculation. But in their case, between the price of a slightly rinsed Clio diesel – but not too much – and that of a Zoe still able to hold 150 km in the middle of winter, the calculation is quickly done and not close to being conclusive.

Which brings me back to the four billion that will be distributed to us at the end of the year in small denominations. Would they not have been better employed to radically inflate the premium for conversion to the electric car among this now well-identified population. A CAP which, for what I have seen and read, has so far benefited city dwellers and wealthy retirees than heavy wheeled yellow vests.

It would not only be a social measure, but also ecological because it targets those who pollute the most. Today who cuts 80 or 100 km a day to go to work?