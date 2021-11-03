which retirees will receive the € 100 bonus?

” My wife and I are retired, each with a net pension of less than € 1,943. (€ 1,350 for my wife and € 1,850 for me). However, our CSG tax is 8.30%. Will we be entitled to the € 100 bonus? », Asks Jean-Pierre on La Voix answers you.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced at the end of October the creation of an “inflation allowance”. A bonus of € 100 awarded to 38 million French, receiving less than € 2,000 net per month to counter the increase in fuel prices, and more generally energy. Matignon has just clarified the contours of this new government measure, which also concerns retirees.

<br />



Who will benefit from it?

At first, a slightly lower ceiling was announced for retirees (€ 1,943), based on the CSG. Ultimately, it will not be. The threshold will be the same for all beneficiaries.

The premium will be paid to beneficiaries of the minimum old age or a retirement pension of less than € 2,000 net per month residing in France. The assessment of resources will be based on the amount of basic and supplementary retirement pensions (eg AGIRC-ARRCO), including survivor’s pensions, indicates Matignon. All pensions which constitutes retirement will therefore be taken into account. You will have to take out your calculators!

The government specifies that eligibility will be assessed ” individually, by retiree “.

What reference period?

The government will be based on pension for the month of October 2021 to award the inflation allowance. Government announcement month.





When and by whom will it be paid?

Payment will be made by the retirement and occupational health insurance fund (CARSAT) of the general scheme. The one who usually pays the basic pension. For those who do not receive any pension from the general scheme – or 5% of retirees – the premium will be paid by one of the pension funds on which it depends.

The bonus will be awarded to retirees in February 2022. They do not have to do anything to obtain it, the 100 € will be paid automatically.

What about active retirees?

Retirees who carried out an activity in October will receive their bonus directly from their employer, like other employees.

Questions ?

Looking for an answer to a topical question or a practical problem? Do you doubt the veracity of information? Send us your questions here and check out our answers on The Voice Answers. You can also join our Facebook group La Voix solidaire: together, let’s find the answers to your questions or contact us by e-mail at lavoixvousrepond@lavoixdunord.fr