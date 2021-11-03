More

    WHO grants emergency approval for Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin

    Designed by an Indian laboratory, this vaccine is recommended for low-income countries.

    The World Health Organization on Wednesday granted emergency approval for the anti-Covid Covaxin vaccine from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech. This vaccine – 78% effective – is recommended for all age groups from 18 years. It requires two doses four weeks apart, but turns out “particularly well suited to low and middle income countries due to the ease with which it can be stored“, According to a statement from the WHO.

    It is the first vaccine entirely developed and manufactured in India to have the approval of the UN organization. It joins the anti-Covid vaccines from Pfizer-Biontech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac on the list. The approval by the WHO facilitates the international recognition of the vaccine and especially to the UN agencies and the Covax system, set up to facilitate access to anti-Covid immunization in the most deprived countries, in make use of.

