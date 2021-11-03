WHO grants emergency approval for Covaxin vaccine

This vaccine, entirely developed and manufactured in India, is the eighth to receive the green light from the World Health Organization.

An eighth vaccine against Covid-19 approved by the WHO. The World Health Organization granted emergency approval for the Covaxin vaccine on Wednesday, November 3, fully developed and manufactured in India. This vaccine is recommended from the age of 18. It requires two doses four weeks apart, but is found to be “particularly well suited to low and middle income countries because of the ease with which it can be stored”, explains the WHO in a press release (in English).

According to the Bharat Biotech laboratory, which produces it, Covaxin can be transported and stored long term between 2 and 8 ° C, a temperature in a domestic refrigerator. The company also points out that it is packaged in a multiple dose vial to reduce waste.





The Covaxin vaccine, or BBV152, is an inactivated virus vaccine, a relatively conventional technology but with a new adjuvant that makes it more effective, according to Bharat Biotech. It is this adjuvant that distinguishes it from the two other inactivated virus vaccines already authorized by the WHO, those from the Chinese laboratories Sinovac and Sinopharm.

WHO approval facilitates international recognition of the vaccine. UN agencies and the Covax system, which aims to ensure an equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines around the world, will now be able to use this vaccine. This approval had already been granted to vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca (WHO has two vaccines from this laboratory, one of which is made in India), Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.