Who is Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, big favorite of the Prix Goncourt?

BOOKS – Will it win, not win? While the prices of Goncourt and Renaudot must be awarded this Wednesday, November 3, around 12:45 p.m., a name is on everyone’s lips. It is that of the Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr.

According to Weekly Books, the 31-year-old novelist is given the favorite of the most prestigious French literary award. “Not only because it is on all the lists, but because it is a wonderful hymn to the power of words, of literature”, explains to the magazine one of the respondents, Bruno Corty from Figaro. Eight out of fourteen reviews point in this direction.

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, who was also in the first list of Renaudot and finalist of the Medici in 2021, but also of the prize of Inrocks and the Grand Prix du roman de l’Académie française, competes, this Wednesday, with his latest novel (the fourth), The most secret memory of men. A text published by Philippe Rey editions, in August 2021.

Blurring fiction and truth

Its story is that of a certain Diégane Latyr Faye, a young Senegalese writer living in Paris who, overwhelmed by the discovery of a book published in 1938, decides to investigate the story behind this novel. A quest that will take him in the footsteps of its author, TC Elimane, in Senegal, Argentina, Amsterdam and Paris.

Memory of colonization, of the First World War, of the Shoah … By digging into the history of the mysterious author, inspired by the writer Yambo Ouologuem (Renaudot prize of 1968), Mohamed Mbougar Sarr’s story revisits the links between fiction and truth. “It is this confusion between the probable and what comes under invention that seems interesting to me. Because between the two there is a space: the space of revelation ”, blows the novelist at the microphone of France Culture.

Anxious to provide an alternative to the oppositions often made between the European and African continents, he says he wants to create a third territory, between two waters, which would be a poetic territory. “This is where we are reconciled first,” he said.





A first book at 24

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is the eldest of a family of seven boys, with whom he grew up in Diourbel, 150 kilometers from Dakar. Born to a doctor father and a stay-at-home mother, he was educated in a privileged environment which first oriented him towards military studies, before arriving on French territory to start a preparatory class in the ‘Oise. Since entering EHESS, he has not stopped writing, fiction now prevails over a thesis that he cannot finish.

“Symbolic” and “obvious”, to use the words of some, the awarding of the Goncourt Prize to Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, who has stirred the literary world since his 24 years with Earth encircled, could weigh on the average age of the winners. That would make him the earliest winner since 1976, when Patrick Grainville was awarded for his novel The Flamboyants. The Norman writer was then 29 years old. He is the only winner under 30 to have won the Goncourt in the second half of the 20th century.

As pointed out The world, in an article published at the time of Leïla Slimani’s consecration for Soft song, the average age to be awarded was 41.8 years in 2016. Before the author (34 years old at the time), it was necessary to go back to 2004 to find a younger winner with Laurent Gaudé, aged 32 at the time. of his coronation in 2004 for The Sun of the Scorta.

World War II, a turning point

According to the Booknode book club, according to which the average age of winners is rising from year to year, the situation has not always been so. In its first editions, the prize gladly rewarded people under the age of 30. This was for example the case of Adrien Betrand who, in 1914, was only 26 years old. The trend towards increasingly older victors took place around the turn of World War II.

Even if the cases are increasingly rare today, the thirties are 40 in the list of laureates. They are gradually being caught up by the 40-year-olds, 40 as well. For comparison, Hervé Le Tellier and Jean-Paul Dubois, respectively Goncourt 2020 and 2019, were 63 and 69 years old when they received the award.

“Honored” and “very touched” by his nominations, Mohamed Mbougar Sarr said he “always looked at it from a bit far”. Handing over the Goncourt to The most secret memory of men could, however, make it possible to reconnect with a past tradition of the institution.

See also on The HuffPost: The Prix Goncourt 2020 via Zoom did not go without a hitch