Why are the businesses in Cherbourg leaving the Federation of Cotentin traders?

Florence Kwiatek (right) has resigned from her post as co-president of the Federation of Cherbourg Traders, chaired by Germain Finel. (© Carole LE GOFF)

“We do not leave angry, but inevitably disappointed not to have found another way out. ” Florence Kwiatek, President of Union Cherbourg Commerces (UCC), had assumed, in April 2019, the function of vice-president of the Federation of traders of Cotentin (FCC).

I worked for the creation of the Federation, so it must have been a difficult decision to make. Florence kwiatekPresident of the UCC

Less than three years later, she announced the withdrawal of the Cherbourg association from this structure, bringing together approximately 150 shops from all over Cotentin. Not without a twinge of the heart.

“Not a conflict of people”

This decision, difficult to take, was nevertheless imposed. “After these last complicated months for traders, we no longer found ourselves in the values ​​of the federation. Our ambition, by joining this collective, was to develop two large-scale projects: online sales via the marketplace and gift certificates. We had time, during the closings of businesses, to develop these tools, which took on their full meaning during this crisis. It was not the case. “

Despite the divergent visions, “it is not a conflict of people”, underlines the president of the UCC.

150 members In 2021, the Federation of Cotentin traders had just over 150 members, including nearly 100 from Cherbourg. See everything

The Cherbourg union therefore chose to withdraw its membership, bringing with it nearly a hundred businesses. She plans to relaunch her own e-commerce platform, already active between April and October 2020.





There are some businesses that have really done well on this platform. As economic activity picks up and the crucial holiday season approaches, we want to be there to support the economic recovery. Florence kwiatek

“We can feel the support of companies”

In addition, Cherbourg professionals continued their action to gift vouchers on the territory of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin. As the holidays approach, they have already received several orders from companies and are still able to meet the needs. “We do everything in Cherbourg, right up to printing. This allows us to be responsive, but also to personalize the orders, by including a logo for example. “

These requests from companies delight the representative from Cotentin. ” This shows that local actors want to support us, and that is necessarily very positive. “

What about gift certificates? The Federation of Cotentin Shops (FCC) had also set up gift certificates to be spent in partner shops. As of January 1, 2022, Cherbourg stores will no longer accept these checks. You therefore have until the end of 2021 to spend them, under the conditions currently applicable. For those who have checks issued by the UCC, there are no changes, they can still be used in the hundred or so member businesses of the union.

When it comes time to each set out again in their own direction, the Cherbourg president also sees how far she has come. “We still managed to climb a structure bringing together supermarkets, independents and franchisees. It’s not nothing. We still built some great things. “

Even if the collaboration is stopped in its tracks, it is not a decision without return. “We are not renewing our membership in 2022, it might be different in 2023. “

