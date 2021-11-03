Why Claude shocked the Koh-Lanta public last night …

Yesterday evening TF1 proposed the continuation of Koh-Lanta the legend. An episode in which the adventurers faced the test of bound fates. It is in pairs that the candidates still in the running had to face the trials and the formidable advice. A challenge that has strained the nerves of the latter and it is not Claude Dartois who will say the opposite. Already battered by more than 20 days of adventures and hardships, the formidable candidate fell off his hinges during a fishing trip …

Indeed, it is in the company of Sam, that the darling candidate of the public since the edition of the island of heroes, went to fish for fish to feed the starving tribe. But while Claude thinks he has caught a “huge” fish, it slips into his hands. He did not need more to let off steam on the young Sam, who according to Claude took too long to come to recover the precious loot. Drunk with rage, Claude explodes and literally screams at a mute and confused Sam. An attitude that is not at all passed with the public. “But Claude he has what lol in 2 episodes he becomes detestable “,” Nooo sorry base I love Claude but how he talks to Sam is unacceptable “,” Damn but Claude this season he is hateful No need to yell like that “,” Wsh claude he must calm his heart this year “,” Claude falling abruptly from the pedestal on which the tweeters had installed it …“, can we read on Twitter.

But Claude, he has what lol in 2 episodes he becomes hateful #Koh Lanta

– ANTOINE DE LA FUENTE Ⓜ️ (@Antoine_detp) November 2, 2021

Nooo sorry basically I love Claude but how he talks to Sam is unacceptable #Koh Lanta – lola213 (@ lolah33290381) November 2, 2021

Damn but Claude this season he’s hateful

No need to yell like that #Koh Lanta – cla (@clapresley) November 2, 2021

Wsh claude he must calm his heart this year #Koh Lanta – bubble (@reulgsbay) November 2, 2021

