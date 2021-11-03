Why has the Chinese government called on the population to stockpile food?

ALERT – The Chinese Minister of Commerce has called on his population to stock up on basic necessities as winter sets in and the country faces a resurgence of the epidemic.

It was a message that caused panic and a rush in Beijing stores. On Monday evening, the Chinese Minister of Commerce released a statement on his site, calling on families and governments in each province to stockpile necessities, without first specifying the reason for such a call. The ministry also called on various local authorities to facilitate agricultural production and supply flows, monitor meat and vegetable reserves and maintain price stability.

All the info on Coronavirus: the pandemic that is shaking the planet

A rise in vegetable prices

Faced with the confusion of the Chinese, the newspaper linked to the Communist Party The Economic Daily, then explained that this directive had been given so that citizens are not caught off guard in the event of an announcement of confinement in their place of residence. Indeed, since the start of the health crisis, the Asian giant has applied a strategy “Zero Covid”. This health policy leads the country to confine residential areas and carry out massive testing campaigns as soon as a cluster emerges. Recently as winter sets in in the country and temperatures drop, a resurgence of cases has been observed, making movement between the different provinces much more difficult. However, the number of cases observed remains very low compared to the reports recorded in the rest of the world. Only 71 new cases of contamination were announced Tuesday for the last 24 hours, after 92 cases on Monday, the heaviest national count since mid-September.

Read also Covid-19 in China: hundreds of flights canceled after the appearance of epidemic outbreaks

China: the fight against Covid-19, “number one challenge” of the Olympic Winter Games

Another Communist Party newspaper, the People’s Daily, clarified that this appeal was published every year, but that it had also been done earlier than usual this year because of recent heavy rains in the east of the country. In early October, they ruined many crops in Shandong, the region that provides the most vegetables in the country. The destruction of part of the production and traffic problems, linked to rain and sanitary measures, disrupted the supply chain, causing prices to rise. Last week, the price of cucumbers, spinach and broccoli had doubled compared to the beginning of October. Especially since climate change is likely to accentuate the country’s food fragility while the frequency of this type of natural disaster is likely to increase. China is already the world’s largest importer of food products, a situation that makes it vulnerable to diplomatic tensions, such as those underway with its major suppliers such as the United States, Canada or Australia.

On the same subject

The most read articles Former policeman, ex-offender and anti-racist activist … Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York with an extraordinary career Elon Musk ready to donate $ 6 billion to fight global hunger on one condition LIVE – Covid-19: the back-to-school mask in 39 departments next week Submarines: the disclosure of an SMS from Emmanuel Macron rekindles tensions between France and Australia Submarines: Australian Prime Minister attacked by opponents after Macron sms leaked

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.