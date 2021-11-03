why the price of tickets is soaring

According to the Iata (International Air Transport Association), the rise in oil prices would be a positive indicator for air transport and would testify to a resumption of economic growth. On the other hand, it would affect the price of tickets

The rise in oil prices is “a positive indicator” for airlines because it signals a resumption of economic growth, but it will have to be reflected in ticket prices, their association said on Wednesday. the Iata. “The rise in oil prices as we know it today is positive for the (airline) industry,” said Managing Director Willie Walsh.

An impact on the price of tickets

“The airlines have suffered huge losses in recent months (and) it is therefore impossible that these airlines can absorb this increase: it will have to be passed on to consumers and it will have an impact on the prices” of tickets, he added, however. These price increases, he said, should not slow the recovery of the sector in the short to medium term, with traffic expected to recover “as travel restrictions are removed”, but could “lead to a drop in demand in the long term. “.

Total demand for air travel in September 2️⃣ 0️⃣ 2️⃣ 1️⃣ showed a moderate rebound compared to the previous month.

Total demand for air travel in September 2021 showed a moderate rebound compared to the previous month. This was mainly driven by the recovery in domestic markets like China, as international demand slipped slightly compared to August.

The Iata reports a “moderate rebound” in air traffic in September, which was down 53.4% ​​compared to 2019, against a 56% drop from August 2019 to August 2021. The decline in September was 69% in Asia, 50% in Europe and 30.5% in North America. By activity, domestic flights continue their recovery, but international remains weighed down.

Optimistic airlines

The lifting of travel bans has been “slower than we would like to see and slower than what we think science would allow,” noted Willie Walsh, however welcoming the reopening of travel to states. -Unis, Monday, November 8, which he rather expected at the beginning of summer. Airline executives are “more optimistic about the resumption of business travel.” Air freight continues to grow, which “should continue” according to him. It was up 9% in September, still compared to 2019.