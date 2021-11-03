why we must take the metavers seriously

“SCREENSHOTS” LETTER N ° 44 – For Mark Zuckerberg, this virtual reality universe is the future of the internet.

I’ve read a lot of disillusioned or sly comments following the announcement last week of Facebook’s name change and its plans for virtual reality. The Californian company, renamed Meta, would seek to create a diversion following the revelations of the whistleblower Frances Haugen. The social network, which could be as harmful to mental health as tobacco is to the body, would apply the same recipe as Philip Morris, renamed Altria in 2003.

Let us try, the time of this letter, to extract ourselves from this vision. I believe Mark Zuckerberg when he says that:

Facebook’s name change had been underway for several months;

With the metavers, this universe of virtual reality in gestation, it prepares nothing less than “the future of the internet“.

If we do not want to avoid waking up in five years, overwhelmed by the metaverse and the issues it raises, it is better to take the founder of Facebook seriously. Let’s see why.

“Cyberspace” and “new frontier”

New technologies are above all a story of limits and frontiers, constantly pushed back. For IT pioneers, the “cyberspace»Had to