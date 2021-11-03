Why Yahoo! and “Fortnite” leave China

On the same day, Tuesday, November 2, the Yahoo! and the publisher of the successful video game Fortnite announced that they were disconnecting their services in China. In a press release, the former American Web nugget explains that its services are no longer accessible there, a decision motivated by “the increasingly difficult commercial and legal environment in China”. A press release almost identical to that of the professional network LinkedIn, which announced, Thursday, October 14, his departure from China for the same reasons.

Tencent, the Chinese digital giant operating Fortnite in China, has not given an explanation for its decision. These departures coincide with the entry into force on 1er November, a new, particularly strict personal data protection law. The release of Yahoo! is above all symbolic: the service was little used in China and had already closed most of its services (emails, information, music, etc.) in 2013, and its research and development offices two years later.

All that remained was its financial and sports information platforms, and a few media such as TechCrunch. Most of the big foreign websites, like Google, Facebook, YoutTube, and a lot of media are blocked by the “great digital wall” in China. Those who remain occupy only niches, or agree to comply with local rules: this is the case of Bing, Microsoft, which provides censored search results, Apple, which censors its app store, and LinkedIn, which blocked certain profiles until his departure.





Vast regulation campaign

Yahoo! had been sharply criticized in the United States for having, in 2004, provided the Chinese authorities with information from dissidents, including a journalist sentenced to ten years in prison. The company had been heard by the US Congress, an example of the difficulty for Web companies to satisfy both Chinese authorities and those of their country of origin.

The adoption of the data protection law in August is part of a vast campaign to regulate the Chinese digital giants. Launched at the end of 2020 with the cancellation of the IPO of Alibaba’s financial subsidiary, Ant Group, it has been broadened and deepened to the point of involving regulators in many sectors, from finance to competition, including by data protection. Since then, e-commerce leader Alibaba and meal delivery champion Meituan have been fined billions of yuan for abuse of dominance.

