winning combo for the (much) anticipated electric SUV

No doubt: Tesla is paying dearly for the obvious space saving that there is between a Tesla Model 3 and a Model Y. However, the manufacturer’s response to families (willing to spend such a budget) looking for ‘Such an SUV is not without interest: it is not only spacious, but also dynamic, frugal and fun to drive.

The few colors and options offered could pose problems for those who do not like to drive too much in “the same car as the neighbor”. For Tesla, it’s a way to achieve economies of scale. For the user, this allows access to an offer that is cheaper than the competition, with an equivalent service. Especially since here, to take advantage of the bonus of € 2,000, it will be necessary to be satisfied with the basic configuration: white paint, 19-inch rims and black interior.





Automobile fans that we are may think that the combinations at Tesla ultimately leave little room for surprise and originality, but for the journalist who answers the question ” Is Model Y a good electric SUV? », The answer is clear: it is yes. No manufacturer can boast of offering so much at such a price level, with such a charging network, such performance, such dynamism and such control of consumption. Tesla reigns supreme on the secondary network, with a charging infrastructure offering a real possibility of traveling far in electric without stressing.

Lovers of more exotic things will have a look at Hyundai and its Ioniq 5, at Volkswagen and its ID.4, at Ford with its Mustang Mach-e or even at Volvo and its XC40 Recharge, to name a few. Especially since legislative changes are pushing for the creation and development of charging station networks that will benefit these models.