with soaring prices, thefts multiply

To avoid having your tank siphoned off, several solutions exist, such as sensors or connected caps.

With the price increases of the last few weeks, fuel is the object of keen interest. And some even go so far as to siphon full tanks. Transport companies are indeed worried about the increase in these crimes which weigh on their cash flow and the authorities are alerting to the phenomenon.

Read alsoFuels: why prices at the pump are breaking records

The Dordogne and Saône-et-Loire gendarmeries have posted warning messages on their Facebook groups calling on individuals and professionals to be careful after seeing the increase in thefts. However, difficult to have figures on these crimes which they often pass under the radars: “Thefts of 20 to 30 liters on heavy-duty tanks over 1000 liters are difficult to detect. Especially since the drivers change regularly, which makes tracking more difficult»Explains the company G-Keep, which installs theft detection systems in the tanks of agricultural, construction or transport machinery.

Post of the Dordogne Gendarmerie on fuel thefts Facebook

However, G-Keep has seen an increase in siphoning attempts. “Our sensors detect around 10% more attempted thefts since the price increase», Indicates the brand. The Ministry of the Interior, however, indicates that it no longer accounts for these crimes in detail.

The functional divisional commander Armand Trousseau, of the Pontarlier (Doubs) police force insisted on taking his precautions: “Every time there is an increase in fuel prices, there is an increase in theft, so we have put in place measures to prevent this phenomenon.“. The merchants’ association has taken over a security service for the shopping areas, in coordination with the police. “The more people there are watching the truck parking areas, the more likely we are to spot a rogue.»He confides to Figaro. A device “vigilant neighborsHas also been put in place to protect private tanks. “Everyone plays the game to preserve the riding»Rejoices the commander.





SEE ALSO – Increase in fuel prices, speed limits: what does road law bring?

Solutions to protect yourself

There are also solutions to protect yourself individually. The Dordogne gendarmerie therefore advises refueling at the start of the week to avoid being siphoned off on weekends, to favor illuminated or supervised parking areas or to install connected fuel caps. Putting a sensor in its tank is also a solution. These make it possible to detect any abnormal drop in the fuel level. A siren is then triggered to scare the thieves away. The truck operator is immediately notified and security services can be deployed depending on the offer chosen.

Read alsoFuel check: “Ubu at the gas station”

While the phenomenon is not new, G-Keep, which markets this type of sensor, has noted an increase in the number of requests to install them. “Heavy-duty transport companies want to equip themselves, because these thefts weigh more and more on their cash flow. The more expensive the fuel, the more expensive the flight is for the company»Continues G-Keep. On the side of heavyweight companies, the upsurge is evident: “The profession is on the lookout and my colleagues are seeing an increase in thefts», Says Vincent Lesage, Chairman and CEO of the Breger transport group. But Breger trucks seem to have found the solution: run on biogas. “To steal gas, you will have to be much more equipped», Smiles Vincent Lesage.