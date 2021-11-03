“Worn by the public”, Monfils overthrows Kecmanovic in showman mode and joins Mannarino

Various fortunes for the old musketeers at the Masters 1000 at Paris-Bercy. When Richard Gasquet was running out of his lost duel against Grigor Dimitrov, Gaël Monfils himself was jubilant with the delirious crowd after having overcome Miomir Kecmanovic, whom the Frenchman had by his own admission “never beaten,” not even in training ”. The series was also well on its way to continue: the Monf lost the first round against a player already settled – because of qualifying – and fully resolved to leave nothing on his serve.

Monfils therefore needed something more to overcome the obstacle and join Adrian Mannarino on the following lap. “At one point, it was very tense, he confesses, but I managed to find the small loophole and to engulf myself in it. “With the help of a public so far” very fair play “, to use the words of Dimitrov (who was to expect greater hostility against Richard Gasquet), to whom the Monf has been able to return its partiality with large gestures of the arms or fingers to the ear, as if to say “Paris, I can’t hear you”.

Monfils vent de dos, worn by the public

Behind, the recipe is known. The Frenchman plays fire on two or three points and lights the Arena de Bercy in the manner of stage animals accustomed to rubbing shoulders with the surroundings. “I was carried by the public and the machine turned on. Everyone is having fun and it’s fabulous. “

The blows are heavier, more intense, the Serbian retreats without ever allowing himself to be intimidated, he defends well and even too well on his line, to believe that his abdication will never happen. But at the end of the story, Monfils has the last word. Game, set, and match, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The local of the stage is exhausted but is ready to recover badly Wednesday against Manna, “always boring” to play. “I’m happy to have been able to play again in Paris with a lot of public, and also happy to have been able to win here. […] In Paris, with adrenaline, we forget the fatigue and we go over it, that’s what I did today and that’s what I hope to do again tomorrow. The public at Bercy expects no less.