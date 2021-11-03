WoW Shadowlands: Full Details for Update 9.1.5 Now Live

Players of World of Warcraft, and more specifically of the Shadowlands expansion, will be delighted to learn of the immediate deployment of update 9.1.5: here is part of the description.

Always tireless, World of Warcraft is still at the heart of the news and offers since November 24, 2020 an eighth expansion called Shadowlands. It is obviously with a view to improving the experience that Blizzard announces the effective arrival of a brand new patch, bearing the sweet name of 9.1.5 and focusing on many balancing fixes.

What are the changes in WoW Shadowlands update 9.1.5?

The least we can say is that this patch update brings a bunch of little things that should be a game-changer. Among the most important improvements, here is what we can take from the official press release:

Class balance changes – Among these, the way area damage works has been revised. While it was only possible to hit up to five targets, area-of-effect abilities can now affect more enemies. However, the rate of damage inflicted will decrease beyond the fifth opponent.

– Among these, the way area damage works has been revised. While it was only possible to hit up to five targets, area-of-effect abilities can now affect more enemies. However, the rate of damage inflicted will decrease beyond the fifth opponent. New customization options – In order to allow players to express their personalities even more, new customization options are now available for Highmountain Tauren, Sanforge Draenei, Nightborne and Void Elves.

– In order to allow players to express their personalities even more, new customization options are now available for Highmountain Tauren, Sanforge Draenei, Nightborne and Void Elves. New developments within the congregations – Players can now change congregation without delay or restriction. In addition, they can now keep everything they obtained in their previous congregation.

– Players can now change congregation without delay or restriction. In addition, they can now keep everything they obtained in their previous congregation. Legion Timewalkers – Six Legion dungeons appear in the Timewalking Rotation, either on Heroic or Mythic + difficulty, during the two weeks of the event. In addition, the Mages Tower is making a comeback and will allow you to obtain new color variants of the mythical tier 20 gear!

– Six Legion dungeons appear in the Timewalking Rotation, either on Heroic or Mythic + difficulty, during the two weeks of the event. In addition, the Mages Tower is making a comeback and will allow you to obtain new color variants of the mythical tier 20 gear! Updates from Korthia – Players will be able to enjoy new Fast Travel Points, more frequent Shard and Relic spawns, and ranged Anima Depot.

– Players will be able to enjoy new Fast Travel Points, more frequent Shard and Relic spawns, and ranged Anima Depot. Updating old content – Players who enjoy collecting mounts and gear from old content will be able to take advantage of several balance fixes that allow solo play for raid bosses, island exploration and warfronts.

In fact, that’s far from everything since dozens and dozens of precise details can be found on the official site. at this address. If you really want to know the update in depth, we advise you to take a look at it using the summary available at the top of the page. There is text, so good reading… and good game!



