Xavi arrives, his successor found in Al-Sadd!

A change is announced on the side of FC Barcelona. The Catalan club is close to completing the return of Xavi hernandez from Qatar.

Barça Mercato: the return of Xavi Hernandez becomes clearer

Ronald koeman sacked, FC Barcelona has entrusted the reins of the first team to Sergi Barjuan to ensure the interim. But the Spanish technician should not linger in his new functions, the management of Barça is already active to bring in a new more experienced coach. According to the Spanish press, the choice of the leaders of FC Barcelona is Xavi hernandez. The former Spanish midfielder, who currently coaches Al-Sadd club, ticks all the boxes to succeed Ronald Koeman at Barca. Except that the management of FC Barcelona still can not find an agreement with his club.

Xavi hernandez is indeed linked to Al-Sadd until June 2023. And the Qatari leaders are very demanding in the negotiations for his return to Camp Nou. The Al-Sadd club would claim the presence of Joan Laporta in Qatar in order to complete the Xavi file, which the Catalan president would not be ready to do. The Qatari leaders would then claim the sum of one million euros as financial compensation. An amount deemed too high for FC Barcelona’s financial resources. However, everything could accelerate in this file since the management of Al-Sadd has already found a replacement for its Spanish coach.





Agreement found between Al-Sadd and Scolari!

Guest on the show Chiringuito de Jugones, the journalist Alfredo Duro indeed reveals that the club of Al-Sadd would have already concluded a principle in agreement with Luiz Felipe Scolari to become the new coach of the first team replacing Xavi Hernandez. The 72-year-old Brazilian coach has been free since leaving Gremio (Brazil). The former Chelsea technician therefore seems set to take on a new exotic challenge if this deal goes through. As for Xavi Hernandez, he is expected in Spain on Monday to sign his new contract with FC Barcelona. His return to Barça would therefore only be a matter of days.