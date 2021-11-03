You can add a USB-C on your iPhone, here are the technical instructions

An engineer embarked on a technical challenge: modifying the Lightning port of his iPhone to install a USB Type-C connector. He just posted the instructions online to help others get started on this electronic adventure.

Update of November 2, 2021:

A much more detailed video has just been posted, it shows how the engineering student managed to pull off the hack he also put on Github some technical details, instructions and information about the custom PCB he designed. With some knowledge of electronics, you can therefore add USB-C to your iPhone.

The video shows virtually the entire development process. It is very impressive to see all the work done to achieve this result. Its first USB-C iPhone prototype is already on sale on eBay, where it fetched over $ 3,400.

Original article from October 12, 2021:

In the current context, this news item makes people smile. Europe will force Apple to switch to USB Type-C… it is certainly not yet effective and it will take several years. In the meantime, an engineer had fun modifying the Lightning port on his iPhone to replace it with a USB-C… and it works.

A USB-C instead of Lightning, it’s technically possible

Apple is slowly moving its products to USB Type-C. Recently, the iPad mini has switched to the USB-C connector, all that remains is the iPhone, AirPods and a few Mac accessories (mouse, keyboard, etc.) which have not yet made the transition. However, this is not a technical issue, as engineer Kenny Pi has shown.





The implementation seems successful: this new connector takes care of charging and data transfer. To achieve this feat, the first step was to reverse engineer, or reverse engineer, the Apple C94 connector and build your own PCB with a female USB-C port. The difficulty of this integration is not technical, but software, Apple could detect the deception and block its operation, as what we can see on the replacement of certain components such as the screen.

You can follow the adventures of this engineer on his blog, we discover the different stages of the project. He also plans to produce a more comprehensive video. As you can imagine, the goal is not to reproduce this hack at home, but it’s a nod to the current news around connectors.