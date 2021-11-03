you will be able to delete your shameful messages after several months

WhatsApp’s latest beta shows signs of stopping the time limit for deleting messages. Enough to erase old traces of which you would not be proud.

A recent beta of WhatsApp suggests a novelty expected by a large number of users. This is not really a new feature, but rather an improvement of an already existing one. It may soon be possible to permanently delete an old message.

Goodbye the timer

For a long time now, WhatsApp has offered to delete messages that have already been sent, not only for you, but also for your correspondent. The content then becomes unavailable to everyone, replaced by the indication that a message has been sent, then deleted. However, only recent messages can be deleted. After a certain period of time, it is no longer possible to delete it from your recipient’s phone.





Originally, this timer was set at 7 minutes. Now it has been extended and it is possible to completely delete a message for 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. But soon, this time should be much wider.

At least two months

In WhatsApp version 2.21.23.1 beta, WABetaInfo managed to activate a new feature to delete much older messages. The duration of the deletion is not defined, but the specialized site claims to have been able to delete messages dating from August 23, 2021, more than two months ago.

WABetaInfo indicates that the option “Delete for everyoneCan appear regardless of time and therefore may be possible to delete any message. However, it should be noted that this feature is not yet available to the general public and that it is still in development, which means that Meta (ex-Facebook, parent company of WhatsApp) could change its plans by definitive deployment of this functionality.

For the moment, no deployment date is communicated for this function. So don’t try just yet, even in beta you won’t be able to erase your old shameful messages just yet.