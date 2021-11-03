More

    you will be able to delete your shameful messages after several months

    Technology


    WhatsApp’s latest beta shows signs of stopping the time limit for deleting messages. Enough to erase old traces of which you would not be proud.

    WhatsApp

    WhatsApp on smartphone // Source: Unsplash / Mika Baumeister

    A recent beta of WhatsApp suggests a novelty expected by a large number of users. This is not really a new feature, but rather an improvement of an already existing one. It may soon be possible to permanently delete an old message.

    Goodbye the timer

    For a long time now, WhatsApp has offered to delete messages that have already been sent, not only for you, but also for your correspondent. The content then becomes unavailable to everyone, replaced by the indication that a message has been sent, then deleted. However, only recent messages can be deleted. After a certain period of time, it is no longer possible to delete it from your recipient’s phone.


    Originally, this timer was set at 7 minutes. Now it has been extended and it is possible to completely delete a message for 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. But soon, this time should be much wider.

    At least two months

    In WhatsApp version 2.21.23.1 beta, WABetaInfo managed to activate a new feature to delete much older messages. The duration of the deletion is not defined, but the specialized site claims to have been able to delete messages dating from August 23, 2021, more than two months ago.

    August message deleted in November on WhatsApp

    A message from August deleted in November on WhatsApp // Source: WABetaInfo

    WABetaInfo indicates that the option “Delete for everyoneCan appear regardless of time and therefore may be possible to delete any message. However, it should be noted that this feature is not yet available to the general public and that it is still in development, which means that Meta (ex-Facebook, parent company of WhatsApp) could change its plans by definitive deployment of this functionality.

    For the moment, no deployment date is communicated for this function. So don’t try just yet, even in beta you won’t be able to erase your old shameful messages just yet.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleHugo Gaston overthrows Carreño Busta and qualifies for eighth at Rolex Paris Masters
    Next articleThe Renaudot Prize is awarded to Amélie Nothomb for Premier sang

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC