Zidane in Paris, Pierre Ménès relaunches the rumor

Fan of OM and Marseillais at heart, Zinedine Zidane has been announced on the side of Paris Saint-Germain for a few days. A rumor validated by Pierre Ménès.





Free from any contract since his departure from Real Madrid last summer, Zinedine Zidane is waiting to receive a good project before leaving on the sidelines. If everyone knows that Zizou wants to take the France team in hand, when his former teammate Didier Deschamps has let go, the 49-year-old coach will not wait forever. It is therefore for this reason that he no longer closes doors within the big European clubs. Even that of… PSG. Indeed, according to Foot Mercato, Zidane “Is no longer closed to the idea of ​​taking the destiny of Paris Saint-Germain in hand”. Even if Mauricio Pochettino is still in office, being supported by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo, ZZ therefore places his pawns for a possible arrival in Paris. An idea that makes the Qatari leaders dream, but also some followers of PSG, such as Pierre Ménès.

“Zidane would be a good coach for PSG”

“In terms of charisma, Zidane would be a good coach for PSG. If Zizou goes to Paris, it will scratch more than one. But I do not see why he would refrain from going to PSG as a coach. The plan to coach a team of this size can only attract him. The fact that he is Marseillais, that seems to me rather futile as an argument. The results he had with Real Madrid plead for him. But hey, Emery had won the Europa League three times before coming to PSG, where he did anything overall, Tuchel was in conflict with Leonardo and he won the Champions League when he left. As for Pochettino, no matter how much I look, I don’t find many qualities in him… ”, launched, in a new episode of Face à Pierrot, Ménès, who knows that a possible arrival of Zidane in Paris would cause much ink to flow on the side of Marseille and OM …