🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: the current rate of transmission in Europe is “very worrying”, according to the WHO

A new subvariant of Delta is causing concern in several countries. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

12:36

The United Kingdom announced Thursday that it was the first country to authorize molnupiravir, a pill treatment against Covid-19 developed by the American laboratory Merck.

11:11

The current rate of transmission in Europe is “very worrying”, according to the WHO which, moreover, is worried about the risk of half a million additional deaths in Europe by February.

10:38

Germany recorded a record number of new Covid-19 infections on Thursday with 33,949 additional cases in 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch health watch institute.

The previous record was reached on December 18, 2020, with 33,777 new infections. In total, more than 4.6 million people have been infected since the start of the epidemic by the new coronavirus in Germany, hit by a fourth “massive” wave affecting mainly the unvaccinated, according to the government of Angela Merkel .





9:40 a.m.

Containment during the weekend is extended in New Caledonia until November 14, due to the Covid-19 epidemic that has raged in the archipelago since early September, killing 267 people so far.

This measure, which was taken by the local government after consultation with the “directorate of operations”, comes into effect on Saturday at 2 pm until Monday at 5 am for the next two weekends.

It requires all residents to have a travel certificate, an exit permit for a maximum of one hour per day within a radius of one kilometer from home and the closure of shops.

7:07

The National Assembly voted on the night of Wednesday to Thursday the bill of “health vigilance”, restoring in particular the possibility of using the health pass until July 31, 2022, a date that the Senate had reduced to February 28.

The text was approved by 147 votes to 125 and two abstentions, at the end of a new reading which restores the text, profoundly modified last week by the upper house, in the direction desired by the government.

After this session at the Palais Bourbon, the senators must again work on the text later in the day Thursday. The National Assembly must have the last word on Friday during a final reading.