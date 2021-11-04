🚨 Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Dortmund … The 9pm poster lineup!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!
In addition to the match between Leipzig and PSG, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.
Liverpool receive Atlético Madrid in the shock of the evening. Manchester City face Bruges, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan travel to Tiraspol to face the Sheriff there while Sporting host Besiktas.
The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!
Liverpool – Atlético Madrid
Liverpool :
⭐ #UCL TEAM NEWS ⭐
Your Reds line-up to face @Atleti tonight! 🔴
– Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021
Atlético Madrid :
El ounce of nuestro Atleti ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/f9I6ov90sE
– Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2021
Manchester City – Bruges
Manchester city :
Your City XI to battle Brugge! 🔵
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer#ManCity pic.twitter.com/s6chMiIbVd
– Manchester City (@ManCity) November 3, 2021
Bruges : Mignolet – Mata, Hendry, Sobol, Nsoki – Mechele, Vanaken, Vormer, Rits – Lang, De Ketelaere
Dortmund – Ajax
Dortmund :
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. AJAX 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cJyIMjI4fY
– Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 3, 2021
Ajax : Pasveer – Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind – Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch – Antony, Haller, Tadic
Sheriff Tiraspol – Inter Milan
Sheriff Tiraspol : Athanasiadis – Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano – Addo, Thill – Traorè, Kolovos, Castañeda – Yakhshiboev
Inter Milan : Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Dimarco – Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez
Sporting – Besiktas
Sporting : Adán – Inácio, Coates, Feddal – Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis – Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves
Besiktas : Destanoglu – Uysal, Welinton, Montero, Yilmaz – Souza, Hutchinson, Topal – Ghezzal, Larin – Karaman
to summarize
Here are the official line-ups of the 9 p.m. matches counting for the fourth day of the Champions League. On the program the shock Liverpool – Atlético Madrid, Manchester City but also Dortmund and Inter Milan.