🚨 Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Dortmund … The 9pm poster lineup!

In addition to the match between Leipzig and PSG, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.

Liverpool receive Atlético Madrid in the shock of the evening. Manchester City face Bruges, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan travel to Tiraspol to face the Sheriff there while Sporting host Besiktas.

The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!

Liverpool – Atlético Madrid

Liverpool :

⭐ #UCL TEAM NEWS ⭐ Your Reds line-up to face @Atleti tonight! 🔴 – Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 3, 2021

Atlético Madrid :

El ounce of nuestro Atleti ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/f9I6ov90sE – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 3, 2021

Manchester City – Bruges

Manchester city :

Your City XI to battle Brugge! 🔵 XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Palmer#ManCity pic.twitter.com/s6chMiIbVd – Manchester City (@ManCity) November 3, 2021

Bruges : Mignolet – Mata, Hendry, Sobol, Nsoki – Mechele, Vanaken, Vormer, Rits – Lang, De Ketelaere

Dortmund – Ajax

Dortmund :

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. AJAX 🚨 pic.twitter.com/cJyIMjI4fY

– Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 3, 2021

Ajax : Pasveer – Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind – Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch – Antony, Haller, Tadic

Sheriff Tiraspol – Inter Milan

Sheriff Tiraspol : Athanasiadis – Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano – Addo, Thill – Traorè, Kolovos, Castañeda – Yakhshiboev

Inter Milan : Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Dimarco – Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez

Sporting – Besiktas

Sporting : Adán – Inácio, Coates, Feddal – Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis – Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

Besiktas : Destanoglu – Uysal, Welinton, Montero, Yilmaz – Souza, Hutchinson, Topal – Ghezzal, Larin – Karaman