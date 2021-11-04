More

    🚨 Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Dortmund … The 9pm poster lineup!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

    In addition to the match between Leipzig and PSG, the fourth day of the Champions League reserves other posters from 9 p.m.

    Liverpool receive Atlético Madrid in the shock of the evening. Manchester City face Bruges, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax Amsterdam, Inter Milan travel to Tiraspol to face the Sheriff there while Sporting host Besiktas.

    The lines of the 9 p.m. matches!

    Liverpool – Atlético Madrid

    Liverpool :

    Atlético Madrid :

    Manchester City – Bruges

    Manchester city :

    Bruges : Mignolet – Mata, Hendry, Sobol, Nsoki – Mechele, Vanaken, Vormer, Rits – Lang, De Ketelaere

    Dortmund – Ajax

    Dortmund :

    Ajax : Pasveer – Mazraoui, Timber, Martínez, Blind – Álvarez, Berghuis, Gravenberch – Antony, Haller, Tadic

    Sheriff Tiraspol – Inter Milan

    Sheriff Tiraspol : Athanasiadis – Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano – Addo, Thill – Traorè, Kolovos, Castañeda – Yakhshiboev

    Inter Milan : Handanovic – Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni – Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Dimarco – Dzeko, Lautaro Martínez

    Sporting – Besiktas

    Sporting : Adán – Inácio, Coates, Feddal – Pedro Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Reis – Sarabia, Paulinho, Pedro Gonçalves

    Besiktas : Destanoglu – Uysal, Welinton, Montero, Yilmaz – Souza, Hutchinson, Topal – Ghezzal, Larin – Karaman

    to summarize

    Here are the official line-ups of the 9 p.m. matches counting for the fourth day of the Champions League. On the program the shock Liverpool – Atlético Madrid, Manchester City but also Dortmund and Inter Milan.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlethe Elysee soon splashed by the Veolia-Suez affair? – Release
    Next articleThe Office: James Gandolfini was paid 3 million not to star in the sitcom

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC