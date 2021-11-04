28-year-old German woman sentenced to life for murder of her five children

A court in Wuppertal, western Germany, sentenced a 28-year-old woman to life for the murder of five of her six children. The accused claims that a masked man entered her home to commit these crimes.

Anger and jealousy can lead people down very dark paths. A 28-year-old German woman was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in the city of Wuppertal for having murdered five of her six children, reports the newspaper Le Parisien. The prosecution claims that she committed these crimes out of “disappointment, anger and despair”. The condemned asserts that the culprit is a masked man who entered her house.

This quintuple drama takes place on the morning of September 3, 2020 in Solingen, near Wuppertal, in western Germany. It is still early days, but the oldest child in the family, aged 11, is already in school. The other five, aged 1 to 8, are all at home with their mother. The latter recently discovered that their father – who left the family home for about a year – is living with another woman. Which makes her mad with rage. According to the court, it is this information that will trigger the horror of the following minutes.





Five murders and one suicide attempt

That morning, she decided to drug her children’s drink, then run a bath for them. Then, one by one, she leads them into the bathroom and suffocates or strangles them. Before wrapping them in towels and placing each of the three girls and two boys on their respective beds. The murderer then takes her car and drives to Düsseldorf where she throws herself in front of a train, without succeeding in killing herself.

According to expert reports, the mother of the family shows signs of narcissism and behavioral problems but she is fully aware of her actions. She nevertheless denied the murders. She claims that a masked man entered her house that morning to slaughter her family. The investigation could not find any trace of this alleged aggressor.

