4 years in prison required for Christopher L.

At the helm this Tuesday alongside Christopher L. are his partner Joellie, 32, and his father Frédo L., 61. The first is suspected of having defrauded 33,000 euros at the Family Allowance Fund by making false statements. She is also being prosecuted for the concealment of 171,000 euros that her husband would have managed to swindle by offering credulous customers vehicles that do not comply with French standards from Dubai, in an occult and illegal manner. But also for the concealment of money laundering of 8000 euros resulting from an abuse of social good also accused to Christopher L., to which are added eight facts of execution of concealed work.

For his part, the accused’s father, Frédo, is accused of having been an accomplice in the fraud at the Caf made by the lady by providing her with false certificates.

Last March, Christopher J., under judicial supervision pending trial, was imprisoned for lack of full payment of the bail requested by the courts. But above all because despite the prohibition to exercise associated with his control, he had gone to accept two vehicles in order to validate their entry into the territory by customs.

The court received a new request for referral on Tuesday. It concerned the accountant against whom the accused lodged a complaint because he allegedly carried out the illegal exercise of the profession of accountant but was never heard in the proceedings.

Me Settama, lawyer for Christopher L., wanted this information to be taken into account. According to her, the case is based on the fact that the accountant would never have done the work that was his responsibility in terms of declaration to the tax services. She also requests additional information. But this request was rejected by the court.

Christopher L. will therefore have to explain himself in court and especially in front of the many victims present at the hearing. It all started following a police road check on an Audi RS5 which turned out to be falsely registered. The gendarmes do not let go of the case and initiate an investigation. One thing leading to another appeared a large-scale fraud. Christopher L. brings in vehicles from Dubai which are found to be “adulterated”. Either they do not drive, or the mileage does not match, and the ultimate, the vehicle is impossible to register because it is not up to standard.

“I receive a remuneration which corresponds to personal expenses”

On the other hand, Christopher L. does not fail to cash the large sums of orders he places with his customers. To top it off, investigators realize that he is on the go with the company’s money: “I receive a remuneration which corresponds to the personal expenses for my company“, he explains.”What a world you live in! “ retorts the president, who specifies that the defendant pays all his personal expenses – including that of the couple – with the money of the company. In fact, he doesn’t even have a personal account.





In total, since the opening of his company in 2015, no less than 80 vehicles have been imported for only 9 registered! “Is it a profitable activity?“asks the president.”Yes“, responds benoit the defendant in front of the twenty victims who came to demand justice.

The civil parties present testify in turn, highlighting the deception mounted by Christopher L. Even his partner must answer for fraud to the CAF and her father for complicity in fraud. The first declares herself an isolated mother since 2016 when she was living with her stepfather with the defendant. The father of Frédo L. collected the aid from the CAF for the rent and was paid the difference in cash, will reveal the investigation.

“He plays the fool but he plays the court. He is not stupid “

“He’s a crook“, Me Avril explodes for the civil party.”He plays the fool but he plays the court. He is not stupid, he is dishonest! What he wants is to make as much money as possible. He wants to have identified a Reunionese market with prices lower than the market and import, that’s the scam. He’s been doing this for years and even under judicial supervision he continues because he wants the money. My client has been waiting since 2016“, concludes the black dress. The Fisc estimated the amount of the scam at 800 000 €.

“We lie to you from start to finish! With everything he has heard today, how can he still accuse his chartered accountant!“, gets carried away another civil party. “We are facing a couple who got rich on the backs of people who would need it”, annoys the public prosecutor during her requisitions. “There is no room for good faith! He did not declare anything, he did not sign any documents. On the identities of the companies, only two were registered! I ask for a sentence of 4 years in prison, including 2 years. probationary reprieve with obligations to work and compensate victims, a ban on management for 5 years as well as the confiscation of sums and vehicles“, requires the prosecution for Christopher L. It requires 6 months suspended prison sentence and 1000 euros fine for the companion and 3 months suspended prison sentence and 500 euros fine for Frédo L.

“I plead the good faith of my client”

“His record is blank and he did not know he was committing an abuse of social good!”, explains the defense of Christopher L. “There is no hidden work because it is about the family. We enlarge the line without really knowing the truth, which is why I asked for additional information, I plead the good faith of my We must not forget the crucial role of the accountant who is not one! In addition, it is the customers who have agreed to take the risk of ordering vehicles on photos in Dubai. of my client for the facts of fraud because Christopher L. is a natural person and they signed with a company“, pleads Me Settama.

Christopher L., his partner and Frédo L. will be fixed on their fate on December 7th.