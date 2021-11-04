5 questions to understand everything about the challenges of deforestation

At COP26, world leaders pledged to end deforestation by 2030, in order to protect the climate. Find out everything you need to know about this phenomenon which is wreaking havoc on our planet.

“This is the biggest breakthrough in protecting the world’s forests in a generation.” It is with these words that the UK Presidency of COP26 is enthusiastic about the “historic” commitment of more than 100 leaders to end deforestation and land degradation by 2030. Measures “good for us” planet, but also for our economies, “assured British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But why are our forests so important for the climate and is it really possible to end deforestation?

Deforestation is the phenomenon of reduction of the surface area of ​​forests by humans. We talk about deforestation when forest areas are lost to other uses such as agriculture, urbanization or mining activities.

According to the World State of Forests report published by FAO in 2016, around 80% of global deforestation is caused by agriculture and the remaining 20% ​​largely by the construction of infrastructure such as roads or dams. then by mining activities and urbanization.

Forests have a primordial place on our planet. After the oceans, they are the richest places in biodiversity and form gigantic carbon sinks allowing to regulate the weather and the climate. A carbon sink is a reservoir capable of storing carbon naturally present in the atmosphere, in particular in carbon dioxide in the air. Forests therefore have the capacity to absorb atmospheric CO2, a greenhouse gas considered to be the main cause of global warming, and to use it to grow.

The world’s forests thus sequester around 861 gigatonnes of carbon, and have absorbed twice as much carbon as they emitted over the past two decades. The rainforest of the Congo Basin, which is the second largest rainforest in the world, affects rainfall thousands of kilometers around the Nile and provides food, water and shelter to more than 75 million people.

The main reason for the destruction of forests is financial. If there are also a few local factors, a dead forest is worth more than a living forest from a monetary point of view. In Brazil, for example, the Amazon rainforest has lost part of its surface for beef and soybean production. In Indonesia, much of the forest has been cleared for oil palm plantations. As the Guardian recalls, coffee, cocoa, bananas, pineapples, coca leaves and subsistence farming have led to the clearing of forests in many parts of the world. Mass deforestation also very often takes place in the tropics, which are highly profitable areas for agriculture.

If the goal is to end deforestation by 2030, the task promises to be very difficult but not impossible. This agreement, which plans to mobilize 16.5 billion euros for the protection and restoration of forests, was signed by countries considered to be not very credible, according to Sylvain Angérand, Campaign Coordinator of the NGO Canopée. Asked by France Info, he believes that there are certain countries “which one can legitimately doubt their good faith”, citing the Democratic Republic of Congo and Brazil.

We should take the example of Costa Rica, which is the only tropical country to have succeeded in halting and reversing deforestation. Between the end of the 2000s and the beginning of the 2010s, Brazil also had considerable success in reducing deforestation in the Amazon, but the trend was reversed in particular because of the policies of Jair Bolsonaro.

All the more reason to doubt this promise: it is not really new. Sylvain Angérand recalls that “most of the signatories, including France, had already committed to putting an end to imported deforestation in 2020”. “We have not reached this target and we are simply shifting it to 2030. It is worrying,” he said, acknowledging that this agreement is an “interesting signal”. For its part, Greenpeace believes that the 2030 target gives the green light to “an additional decade of deforestation”.

According to several studies, the natives are the best protectors of forests. After reviewing more than 250 studies, the UN found that in Latin America, deforestation rates were lower in their territories than elsewhere. For two years, during a study, sensors were used to alert indigenous communities in Peru to early deforestation and an overall decrease in tree loss of 37% was observed, compared to the group. witness. The researchers therefore believe that if these sensors were used more, it could have a significant effect on reducing deforestation.

