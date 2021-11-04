a card for OL against Sparta and a qualification for the eighth

Thanks to their victory Thursday against Sparta Prague (3-0), combined with the draw of Rangers in Brondby (1-1), OL are guaranteed to finish at the top of their group and therefore to play the round of 16 of the Europa League. Long clumsy, Islam Slimani made up for it with a brace in the second half.

Ball waste at the foot, difficulties in its placement and especially a huge failure on a face-to-face. Islam Slimani’s match has long been a disappointment. Until the 61st minute of play. Well started by Rayan Cherki, the Algerian erased the goalkeeper from Sparta Prague, before concluding in the empty goal. Two minutes later, it was on a floating cross from Maxence Caqueret that he emerged to smack an unstoppable uncrossed header and sign a double (63rd). Unthinkable half an hour earlier when he had found a way to miss the target after being perfectly launched by Xherdan Shaqiri (29th).

Mission fulfilled for OL

For a long time clumsy, Slimani was able to show character and not to doubt to guide OL to a capital success (3-0) against the current fourth in the Czech championship. Thanks to this victory, combined with the draw of the Rangers in Brondby (1-1), the Gones are sure to finish in first place in their group and therefore to play the knockout stages of the Europa League. With twelve points taken out of twelve possible, they are eight lengths ahead of Sparta and Rangers two days from the end of this group stage. Brondby brings up the rear with two points.





Without Léo Dubois, Emerson, Jérôme Boateng, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta or Karl Toko Ekambi, all left on the bench at kickoff, Peter Bosz’s men could have folded the case quickly. From the 8th minute of play, Shaqiri, well served in the box, had the opportunity to concretize the Lyon domination, but his attempt took the direction of the stands (8th). Then weighed down by significant technical waste, and even saved by Anthony Lopes in a few situations, OL had to wait for the hour mark to deliver Groupama Stadium. The evening ended perfectly with a third goal signed Toko Ekambi (90th + 2), his sixth this season in the competition, on a cross from young Bradley Barcola (19) and with the help of the unfortunate goalkeeper Florin Nita.

Qualification in hand, now for Lyon to prepare for another major meeting this week: the trip to Rennes, Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.), at the end of the 13th day of Ligue 1.

