a coalition of 190 countries and organizations pledges to phase out coal-fired energy

A commitment to coal at COP26. A coalition of 190 countries is committed to phasing out coal from 2030 tht to “not support the creation of new coal-fired power stations “, announced on Wednesday 3 November the British government, host of the climate conference. Among the signatories to this agreement are Vietnam, Egypt, Chile, but also major consumers of coal such as Poland. The full list of signatories will be announced on Thursday.

Within this agreement, the signatory nations undertake in particular to phase out coal-fired energy, from 2030 for developed economies, from 2040 for developing countries. These nations also commit to “rapidly step up the deployment of clean energy production”. It is “a decisive turning point in the global clean energy transition”, rejoices the British government in a press release.





For their part, the major world banks are committed to no longer financing coal. China, Japan and South Korea, the three largest public coal financiers in the world, had already pledged to stop funding coal-fired power plants abroad at the end of 2021. .