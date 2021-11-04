a first compact and powerful electric cargo bike

The French brand Mustache lifted the veil on its very first electric cargo bike, Monday 20. With its loading capacity of 200 kilos, this model will be used to transport goods as well as people.

You just have to walk through the streets of Paris to see the rise of cargo bikes. And as pointed out The echoes in April 2021, this once almost non-existent market has simply exploded in 2020: + 354% more sales, with 11,000 units sold. Still unknown, the 2021 figures should also impress.

It is therefore in this context that Mustache released its very first electric cargo bike said long tail. An extended rear cycle, compact and capable of transporting goods, groceries and people, but with a much smaller level of bulk than bi-carriers and scooters.

Compact and fun to drive, according to early feedback

The latter are bulkier because of a cargo box located at the front, which tends to make them much wider than cargo bikes. long tail. In the case of Monday 20, fruit of a long work of 4 years, its length of 185 centimeters and the first impressions of Numerama tend towards a very pleasant bike to ride.

The Monday 20 has a load capacity of 200 kilos and can easily accommodate up to two children in the back. This part of the bike has also been ” reinforced with a heavy-duty mesh construction that can withstand a rear load of up to 70 kg without experiencing weight-related deformation», Can we read in the press release.

The French company also added a wheel housing for “avoid any snagging of straps and tensioners in the spokes, or small children’s feet for example“. For the Monday 20 launch, Mustache simultaneously unveils a range of accessories dedicated to its electric cargo bike and its other models.

A high-end technical sheet

Certain accessories such as child seats, the protection bar, the passenger handle, the modular bar or the front basket are reserved for Monday 20. Others, such as saddlebags and backpacks, also seem to apply to other models. of the catalog. In all cases, the bikes must have the MIK, MIK HD or QL3 standards.

On a more technical level, the Monday 20 is paying high-end characteristics. Not surprisingly, so much Mustache has accustomed us to offering reliable and robust electric bikes. We therefore find the emblematic handlebars of the brand in the shape of an “M”, a crushed style and a double tube at the level of the frame to reinforce the whole.





The 20-inch wheels may seem small, but the width of the tires helps to moderate the shocks, emphasizesNumerama. Depending on the tire model – Kenda or Swchalbe – the loading capacity differs: 100 or 125 kilos per tire. To increase comfort, Mustache has also added a dropper post.

In terms of performance, who other than Bosch could supply the engine and battery for Monday 20. The German supplier is one of the main partners of the French brand. It is therefore a question of the Performance Line Cargo engine with a torque of 85 Nm, available in two versions: with medium or derailleur.

Mustache Monday 20: price and availability

This is all paired with the Intuvia display and a 500 Wh battery (or two, depending on the Monday 20 version), which, according to the official website, would provide an average range of 54 kilometers. All versions of the cargo bike are entitled to Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes. Other items may differ.

Monday 20.3 ( 4599 euros ): 500 Wh battery, Shimano 10-speed transmission, reinforced Kenda tires;

): 500 Wh battery, Shimano 10-speed transmission, reinforced Kenda tires; Monday 20.3 Dual ( 5599 euros ): dual 500 Wh battery, Shimano 10-speed transmission, reinforced Kenda tires;

): dual 500 Wh battery, Shimano 10-speed transmission, reinforced Kenda tires; Monday 20.5 ( 5599 euros ): 500 Wh battery, Enviolo transmission (continuously variable hub), Schwalbe Pick-Up tires;

): 500 Wh battery, Enviolo transmission (continuously variable hub), Schwalbe Pick-Up tires; Monday 20.5 Dual (6,599 euros): double 500 Wh battery, Enviolo transmission (continuously variable hub), Schwalbe Pick-Up tires.

The availability of the four models is scheduled for early 2022.