    a Mbappé problem is emerging at Real Madrid, the supporters are putting the pressure!

    Real Madrid won without really convincing yesterday against Shakhtar (2-1), which confirms the trend of a merengue club not really sovereign in the game and which depends a lot on its individualities. Yesterday evening, the duo Vinicius – Benzema brought down the Ukrainian club on their own, well helped by an Imperial Courtois in his cage.

    Real Madrid supporters are therefore well aware of the urgent need for reinforcement and have not failed to let Florentino Perez know. The El Chiringuito program revealed that night that the president of Madrid was arrested last night by supporters who demanded that he absolutely recruit Mbappé!

    Except that a potential arrival of Mbappé begins to raise other questions, namely that of its use. Because the French striker, never as comfortable as when evolving in the axis with the freedom to go on the left side, finds himself confronted with the zone of influence of Karim Benzema of course, but especially that growth of Vinicius with whom the question of cohabitation is already being raised in Spain. What to question the relevance of his arrival next summer?


    Kylian Mbappé remains a fierce will of Real Madrid supporters who have once again made it known to Florentino Pérez. But the emergence of Vinicius within the merengue club begins to raise a major question about their cohabitation.

