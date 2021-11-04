a Mercato XXL budget for Conte and six recruits already targeted?

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Antonio Conte is Tottenham’s new coach, and the Italian is likely to shake things up at Spurs. According to information from Calciomercato, the English club offered him a package of 280 million euros. A surprising sum for a club as thrifty as Tottenham. The Italian coach wants to bring Hugo Lloris and his gang back to the fore in the English championship. To get there, the former Inter Milan technician is targeting no less than six potential recruits.

Federico Chiesa, Matthijs de Ligt, Alessio Romagnoli, Dusan Vlahovic, Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic. Prestigious names, but Antonio Conte has a very good reputation and could manage to convince a few.

The main job of the new Spurs coach is defense. Tottenham concede a lot of goals. The central hinge consisting of Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero has been far from solid since the start of the season.



