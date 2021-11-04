A new novel by Michel Houellebecq in January 2022

“This new novel will be released in a hardcover edition with a hard cover, with a spine and a colored bookmark.“said Flammarion, who makes something more luxurious than usual.

Flammarion announced Wednesday, November 3 the publication of a new novel by Michel Houellebecq on January 7, without disclosing the title or the subject. In addition to this date, the publisher indicates in a program of publications that the book will have 736 pages. “This new novel will be released in a hardcover edition with a hard cover, with a spine and a colored bookmark.“, adds Flammarion, who therefore manufactures an object more luxurious than usual.

The Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire had affirmed at the end of October in front of industrialists in Paris that he knew one of the themes of this book, saying to himself “very close to a writer you all know”. “I don’t want to make big revelations” he said. “But I think that the next work by Michel Houellebecq (…) will defend the industry”.





Flammarion republished, moreover, on November 10, in the same format, three novels which made the success of Houellebecq, Extension of the field of wrestling (1994), Elementary particles (1998) and Platform (2001).

After Serotonin in 2019, the author of the 2010 Goncourt Prize, published the following year a collection of essays and various positions, 2020 interventions, which he did not promote. The return of the writer, almost invisible since the publication of his last novel, will also be on stage to declaim poetry, his publisher announced on October 15.

Novelist “will perform on November 7, 8 and 10 for five new performances of the show Existence at low altitude“, at the Rex Club in Paris. “Michel Houellebecq, accompanied by Victorien Bornéat, Hugues Jourdain and Margot de Rochefort will recite more than 30 of his poems, to the music of the producer Romain Poncet”, had specified the editor.