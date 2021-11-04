A new scandal pushes Square Enix to backpedal on its superhero game

Marvel’s Avengers is still caught in the turmoil, following the implementation of pay-to-win elements that have displeased the players.

If the theatrical release of Eternals tends to confirm the still impressive strike force of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we can not say that it is the same mayonnaise on the video game side. Certainly our very enthusiastic test of Guardians of the Galaxy seems to prove that Square Enix made amends, but still the publisher is dragging the pan Marvel’s Avengers.

As a reminder, the action game from Crystal Dynamics did not really convince many people when it was released in 2020 (Large Screen included), because of its repetitive gameplay and its nature of game service. However, after being heavily neglected by the players, the AAA seems to have had a second youth, both thanks to its extension War for Wakanda – featuring Black Panther – and thanks to the recent availability of the game on Xbox Game Pass.

War for Wakanda

But as they say, when you chase the natural, it comes back at a gallop, and Crystal Dynamics has paid the price by feeling its wings grow. Indeed, this renewed interest in Marvel’s Avengers prompted the studio to overturn its microtransaction policy in early October. In short, while the developer had promised that the DLC (excluding expansions) would only be for cosmetic items, he started to add paid XP boosts to your marketplace.

From then on, the players were quick to push a huge rant, arguing that this pay-to-win approach went completely against the initial promises of the title, especially since it accords with an overhaul of the progression system, making it more difficult for its heroes to reach level 50. Even though the game’s grind has been heavily criticized since its release, it gets worse … except if you take out the credit card.

Repeat the same missions over and over for XP, a joy …





What is reassuring, however, is that this kind of overtly opportunistic approach is immediately spotted by the players, including the fans who might turn a blind eye. As a result, the voice of gamers was heard, since Crystal Dynamics decided to backpedal, and to remove XP boosts from Marvel’s Avengers. The studio announced the information on Twitter, via a press release trying to justify the initial decision:

“We have introduced [ces microtransactions] as an option for a new player base, and we didn’t see them as pay-to-win, as they don’t directly offer power. […] We hope that [leur suppression] could be a first step in rebuilding the trust you have in us as a team. “

We have decided that by the end of today we will remove Hero’s Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. pic.twitter.com/8am9nSstP2 – Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 2, 2021

Let’s say that in view of the many failures of Marvel’s Avengers since its inception, the confidence of the players has already been severely damaged. One would even come to think that if the game did not have the icons of the House of Ideas for it, it would already be forgotten in gaming alongside games like Anthem. We now hope that Crystal Dynamics can focus on the essentials, like this expansion dedicated to Spider-Man that fans have been waiting for.