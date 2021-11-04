A New Trailer For Call Of Duty: Vanguard, And Game Requirements

A few days before its release, scheduled for November 5, Call of Duty: Vanguard unveils the latest information to fully enjoy the game. We even get a new trailer filled with pan pan pan, big booms and tatatatata! Sequences captured only on PC, as indicated at the beginning of the video, and supposed to highlight the care given by the developers to this machine so dear to our hearts. Thus, we should find in this 18th opus, support for ultra-wide resolutions, DLSS / Amd FSR, 4k, improved latency, etc.

At the same time, the necessary configurations to play it fell:

Minimum:

Proc: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 36 GB + 32 GB for HD textures.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 2 GB Ram





Recommended:

Proc: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 12 GB

Storage 61 GB at launch + 32 GB for HD textures.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

VRAM: 4 GB

Competitive:

Proc: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

61 GB at launch + 32 GB for HD textures.

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 / RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

VRAM: 8 GB

Ultra 4K:

Proc: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 61 GB at launch + 64 GB for HD textures.

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 10 GB

Note that the pre-loading for those who have pre-ordered the game will begin today at 6 p.m. From Friday, you will be able to take advantage of a whole bunch of content already detailed in a previous NoFrag article and more particularly of a new anti-cheat system.