“A shadow has crept into me”: Will Smith tells us why he considered killing his violent father

This time it is not on a screen that we discover Will Smith but through the lines of his autobiography. The 53-year-old actor wrote his memoirs, along with author Mark Manson (author of the bestseller The subtle art of not giving a damn, 2016). The work, which is titled Will, will be released on November 9 in bookstores, and excerpts have been published in the magazine People, Wednesday November 3. Jaden and Willow Smith’s father reveals painful family secrets there, including an incident he experienced as a child that left him deeply traumatized. An event involving his late father, William Carroll Smith Sr.

At the beginning of the book, the American actor immediately evokes the complex relationship he had with the latter, who died on November 7, 2016. He and his mother, Caroline Bright, raised him as well as his three siblings, Harry, Ellen, and Pam Smith. Will Smith underlines the paradoxical attitude of his father, a tough man but always there for important events. “My father was violent, but he was also present at every game, play and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my films ”.

The actor of Bad boys describes a particularly striking episode. “When I was nine, I saw my father hit my mother on the head, so hard that she collapsed. I saw her cough up blood. That moment, in that bedroom, probably defined who I am, more than any other time in my life. ” He adds, “In everything I’ve done since – the accolades and accolades, the spotlight and the attention, the characters and the laughs – there has been a series of subtle apologies to my mom for not doing it. to have done nothing that day. For not having stood up to my father. For being a coward. “





“When I’m no longer a coward, I’ll kill him”

The actor of Men In Black writes that this anger resurfaced years later when he was caring for his father, who had cancer, who was in a wheelchair. “One night, as I was leading him gently from his bedroom to the bathroom, a shadow crept into me. The path between the two rooms goes through the top of the stairs. As a child, I always told myself that I would avenge my mother one day. That when I’m older, when I’m stronger, when I’m no longer a coward, I’ll kill him, ”he reveals.

It is at this moment that the husband of Jada Pinkett Smith remembers having had the idea to kill his father. “I stopped at the top of the stairs. I could push it down and get out of it easily, ”he wrote. Will Smith obviously did not commit the irreparable. And concludes, “As decades of pain and anger and resentment came and then went away, I shook my head and took dad into the bathroom.” A book with obscure ideas, far removed from the smiling personality that we know for his multiple comic roles. Humor, perhaps an outlet allowing him to forget this tumultuous past.