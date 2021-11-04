a trailer for the Christmas comedy

The film, delayed by the pandemic, is finally released in December. A trailer unveiled this Thursday allows you to discover the universe of this highly anticipated comedy.

The Tuches are back. Delayed for a year because of the pandemic, the fourth adventure of the favorite family of the French is unveiled this Thursday in a new trailer before the planned theatrical release on December 8.

We find in this Christmas tale the traditional Jean-Paul Rouve (Jeff), Isabelle Nanty (Cathy), Claire Nadeau (Mamie Suze), Sarah Stern (Stéphanie), Pierre Lottin (Wilfried) and Théo Fernandez (Coin-Coin). Michel Blanc and François Berléand join the adventure.





The Tuche follows a family of modest origins who, in the first part, sees their destiny change when they win 100 million euros in the lottery. The Tuche 4 promises to be as crazy as the previous episodes. The theme of the film will be overconsumption. Jeff Tuche will face his brother-in-law, Jean-Yves, manager of a warehouse owned by an American e-commerce giant.

Shot at the start of 2020, The Tuche 4 was completed during the pandemic. In order to complete the film, Olivier Baroux and Jean-Paul Rouve were forced to rewrite the scenes that remained to them to be able to respect the measures of social distancing.