a vaccine seems to clearly limit the risks

Cases of cervical cancer of the uterus have particularly declined among British women who have received a vaccine against the papillomavirus infection, the cause of these cancers, finds a study published Thursday, November 4. “Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), via the bivalent vaccine Cervarix, on the frequency of cervical cancer”, summarize the authors of this work published in the Lancet.

Read alsoVaccination against papillomaviruses pays off

Cancers of the cervix are almost always caused by a sexually transmitted infection with papillomavirus. Since the mid-2000s, vaccines have been available against it. Many countries have therefore launched a campaign among adolescents, the idea being to receive the vaccine before being sexually active. This is the case for France, which even extended it this year to boys, although the coverage rate remains well below the objectives.





Until now, the efficacy of vaccines against the infection itself and against the development of precancerous lesions has been well known. But the data were less precise on the frequency of reported cancers. This is the contribution of the study of Lancet. According to its findings, there is a marked reduction in cases of cervical cancer among women eligible for the UK vaccination campaign, launched in the late 2000s.

Read alsoWhy get your boy vaccinated against papillomavirus?

This decrease, measured in relation to the proportion of cases in previous generations, is particularly noticeable in women likely to have been vaccinated early, at 12 or 13 years old. In recent years, cervical cancer has almost disappeared there. These conclusions have limits. Even without vaccination, researchers expected only a limited number of cancers in this age group, which does not exceed 25 years today. They therefore stress that it will be necessary to continue to study the frequency of cancers there in the years to come.

In addition, in order to carry out a long-term follow-up, the study only looked at women who had benefited from the British countryside in its infancy. However, it was at the time the Cervarix vaccine, produced by the GSK laboratory, which was used. Since then, it has been replaced by Gardasil from the American Merck, says MSD outside the United States, on which the study cannot therefore make any conclusions.